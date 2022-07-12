BLUETTI Announces Its Annual BLUETTI Prime Day Shopping Event

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI's annual shopping event - BLUETTI Prime Day - falls on July 11-14. They've collected the best deals on www.bluettipower.ca, from power stations to solar panels to various accessories. You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy BLUETTI Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day Deals From BLUETTI

AC200P - The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator Now At The Lowest Price Ever - C$1,899 (was C$2,099)

Featured a 2000W AC pure sine wave inverter, 2000Wh capacity, and a LiFePO4 battery, the BLUETTI AC200P is the most budget solar generator coming with a record low price - C$1,899.

It powers most appliances, from a household fridge to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, and can be charged from zero to full in less than four hours with up to 700W solar input alone.

AC200MAX - All-round Upgraded Power Beast - C$2,299 (was C$2,499) - Best Price In 180 days

The AC200MAX supports up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) batteries, adding up to 8,192Wh!

A 1300W charging input(900W solar+400W AC) can fully recharge the AC200MAX within 2 hours.

Plus, it comes with a 30A (RV Plug) - NEMA TT-30 and a 12V 30A DC outlet, specifically designed for RV, Van, and boat enthusiasts.

BLUETTI AC300+B300 - Power Anything Imaginable - C$4,499 (was C$4,999) - Best Price In 180 days

The AC300 has no built-in battery but accepts a 12,288Wh capacity with 4*B300. With a BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, grab 2xAC300 with 8×B300s and get 24,576Wh- Covering whole family's basic needs for DAYS during emergencies or power outages!

2,400W MPPT solar charging charges up a B300 in just 1.5hrs. 5400W total input rate(AC+Solar) make sure power is always ready.

Besides the BLUETTI Prime Day, BLUETTI Grand Summer Sale will continue till July 31. However, AC300+B300 combo is available on July 11-19 before price goes up to C$4599.

Others

EB3A 268Wh, 600W | Mini Solar Generator - C$309 (was C$399), Use code: EB3ANEWS for early bird price;

EB55 537Wh, 600W | Portable Solar Generator - C$639 (was C$699);

EB70S 716Wh, 800W | Portable Power Station - C$699 (was C$799);

B230 2048Wh LFP Expansion Battery - C$1,499 (was C$1,699);

AC300+B300+3*PV200 3072Wh, 3000W-C$6,296 (was C$6,796).



About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit BLUETTI at www.bluettipower.ca.

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

