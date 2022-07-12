OpenText Earns 6X ROI with Anteriad

Rye Brook, NY, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that customer OpenText earned more than 6X ROI from a five-year strategic partnership that has dramatically improved their B2B marketing capabilities. OpenText, the leading information management company in Canada, has generated 6X ROI by leveraging Anteriad’s highly consultative approach that includes deep account analysis, new lead scoring models, updates to marketing campaign strategies and a specialized focus on high-value target accounts and buying groups. The OpenText marketing team has helped the company to take the lead as a solution provider in their industry with Anteriad as their partner and guide.

OpenText selected Anteriad to help improve their lead quality, scope, and scale at a time when they had limited account development and a complex sales cycle. As the engagement grew, Anteriad worked with OpenText to change its internal scoring model, implement targeted account lists and changes in persona targeting, and improve their ABM campaigns.

In addition to the 6X ROI, the company has experienced the following improvements since partnering with Anteriad:

25% increase in inquiry-to-Marketing Qualified Lead conversion

30% increase in Marketing Qualified Lead-to-Sales Qualified Lead conversion

“This has been a game-changing partnership that increased the impact of the marketing team on the company’s success. From our first test with Anteriad, we have been impressed by their analytical, consultative approach, helping us get out in front of our competition and in front of more prospects,” said Joe Martiniello, VP of Demand and Marketing Operations at OpenText. “Anteriad looks at every aspect of our account process, from the data to the campaign measurement, and help us with dedicated customer success teams, continuous improvements, and innovations to drive great results,”

With a track record of success behind them, OpenText is looking ahead to new projects with Anteriad. They plan to lean into data, focusing on contact licensing, optimization, data hygiene improvements, and more.

“We bring the spirit of innovation to every relationship to help customers like OpenText exceed their goals and improve their competitive position in the market. Together with OpenText, we are creating a high-performance marketing engine that not only succeeds today, but also lays the foundation for growth in the months and years ahead,” said Peter Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad is the marketing solutions partner of choice for blue-chip B2B brands including IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM and Cisco. Marketers choose Anteriad for their full-funnel ABM and demand generation platform, world-class data and analytics, and omnichannel performance marketing. Anteriad drives meaningful growth for customers by combining the technology and expertise B2B marketers need to win in today’s competitive market. Learn more at www.anteriad.com.