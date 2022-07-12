BELAY Expands Its Bookkeeping Services to Better Meet Clients' Needs

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers virtual assistant, bookkeeper, social media manager, and website specialist services, has just announced the addition of several more services to their bookkeeping service line.

"It's no surprise to anyone who knows us that at BELAY, we are all united by one common denominator: We live to serve, and we all share a servant's heart," says BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "We're constantly searching for more ways to better meet our clients' needs to equip them with the confidence to climb higher."

BELAY started as a virtual assistant staffing organization and grew over the years to include bookkeeping, website support, and social media management, but wanted more ways to serve its clients.

"When it came to bookkeeping, we felt we could do more - and our clients needed more," Tricia says. "So we're proud to announce a more robust bookkeeping offering with the addition of fractional CFO, e-commerce, and tax services to our bookkeeping service line."

"Our new CFO services provide financial review and analysis, strategic profit planning and execution, cash flow projections and forecasting, and liaison with tax experts," Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Seal says.

"Our e-commerce support imports and categorizes transaction data, including merchant processing fees, chargebacks, returns, sales tax, and more."

And for clients who have long requested tax support, BELAY is now ready to meet those needs.

"After listening to our clients, we're particularly excited about our tax support," Tricia says. "These services provide year-round tax support, the preparation and filing of quarterly and annual business tax returns, 1099 filings, and sales tax to ensure compliance with the IRS.

"For more than a decade, BELAY has had the privilege of helping thousands of leaders with their bookkeeping - and with these service additions, we intend to keep doing just that.

"These expanded services get our clients back to what only they can do: growing their organizations."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

