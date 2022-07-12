NJBIZ Recognizes Advisors Mortgage Group as One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work in 2022

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, today announces recognition by NJBIZ as one of the best places to work in New Jersey. This is the 10th year in a row the Company has been awarded this accolade.

NJBIZ collects the data through a survey provided by the BridgeTower Media Firm, Best Companies Group. The data is collected confidentially allowing employees to share feedback. The 2022 NJBIZ Best Places to Work honorees are across small (15 – 49 employees), medium (50 – 249 employees) and large (more than 250 employees) companies.

Advisors takes great pride in treating employees like family. “When I started this company in 1999,” says Steven Meyer, president of Advisors Mortgage Group, “my goal was to create a space where people enjoy coming to work and realize they are appreciated. Promoting our core values of care, respect and collaboration among our diverse workforce is one of my top priorities. Being this is the 10th year in a row on the NJBIZ best places to work list, it seems our employees are embracing what we set out to do.“

The Company holds various employee-appreciation events throughout the year. This includes a family day at the races every August at Monmouth Racetrack, a family Thanksgiving dinner in November, a holiday gift swap in December, and Spirit Weeks throughout the year to keep everyone connected, so important now that most employees are back in the office.

Advisors’ mantra is: We take care of our family, who helps us take care of our customers, which allows us to give back to our community. The Company is a supporter of several non-profit organizations including Free Wheelchair Mission, NEADS Word Class Service Dogs, Mary’s Place by the Sea, and Trees for Troops.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit its website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call 1-855-LOANS-USA.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

