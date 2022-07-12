Fusion Marketplace Launches Mobile App for Travel Healthcare Professionals

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel healthcare job platform, Fusion Marketplace has gone mobile. The platform is now available as a mobile app so healthcare travelers looking for their next assignment are able to do so in the palm of their hands.



Fusion Marketplace is all about making the lives of travel healthcare professionals simple and efficient, and nothing is simpler than an app that allows them to choose their next career move on the go. This isn’t just another app though - it’s a tool on their belt that gives them control in their career.

“Our travelers have been telling us for months that they would benefit from a mobile version of Fusion Marketplace, and we took that seriously,” said Dan Scardina, Fusion Marketplace President. “Now traveling healthcare professionals using Marketplace have even more ease when looking for their next career move.”

The platform and now the app gives travelers the power to get into the drivers seat when it comes to their career. Fusion Marketplace gives them the power to choose jobs and locations that fit their lifestyle while also allowing them to see exactly how much they’ll bring home every week with pay transparency.

“Everyone uses their phones for everything, and this app opens easy access to a multitude of the leading industry healthcare staffing agencies and the most coveted assignments,” said Shanna Shore Matthews, Fusion Marketplace Director of Customer Relationships. “The ability to pick an agency that suits individual needs coupled with recruiter information up front makes finding an assignment easier and more transparent than ever.”

The Fusion Marketplace app is now available on the Apple or Google Play Store. For more information about how this will help travel healthcare professionals, contact Leah Kemple at leah.kemple@fusionmarketplace.com or go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3244af96-890c-4f56-ba85-fa7056fa001f