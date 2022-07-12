Centura Health to Offer Student Loan Assistance to Our Incredible Caregivers

Centennial, Colo., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of our commitment to supporting the continued growth, development and overall wellness of our 21,000 incredible caregivers across Colorado and western Kansas, Centura Health is pleased to introduce student loan assistance for full-time and part-time associates.

Beginning in August, Centura will make student loan assistance payments through Candidly, our education assistance partner. Full-time caregivers are eligible to receive $200 per month, while those who are part-time are eligible to receive $100 per month. Caregivers may elect to participate at any time throughout the year.

“This investment is in response to direct feedback from our caregivers, and we want them to know we hear them loud and clear,” said Sebastien Girard, Centura Health Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. “Financial wellbeing is an important part of feeling whole and healthy, and it is important that we support those in our ministry who have sought higher education to grow their careers and, in turn, better serve our communities.”

Centura regularly hosts town hall sessions and focus groups, and distributes engagement surveys, to gather thoughts and feedback from caregivers, and it was in these forums that caregivers expressed interest in student loan assistance.

Centura also offers tuition reimbursement to support our caregivers’ educational goals. In 2022, our annual tuition reimbursement benefit increased to $5,000 per year for full-time caregivers and $2,500 per year for part-time caregivers.

