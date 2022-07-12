Surety Health is Launching a New Mass Marketing Campaign

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surety Health, Inc., a national health insurance agency, with operations in Palm Beach County, Florida, is launching a mass marketing campaign to brand and acquire a large portion of nearly 50 million new health insurance policyholders forecasted by the US Treasury, HHS, and Labor departments, due to HR 1628 passed by Congress.

The ICHRA (individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement) effective 1/1/2020 allows businesses of any size to acquire a separate group policy for employees who pass a minor health screening. This in turn helps businesses, individuals and families lower health insurance premiums by 50 to 60%, providing similar tax advantages for employers and employees as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with an immediate election period.

The founders of Surety Health, with over 60 years of industry experience, plan to develop 200 new jobs and offer a streamlined policy lineup that focuses on quality, policyholder persistency with protections greater than the competition. Surety Health's main carrier boasts a policyholder retention of 85% during the first 18 months of issuance. This type of persistency is a far cry from the industry average 45% retention rate.

The types of plans the Company offers have gained greater acceptance amongst State Insurance Commissioners within the last several years. In 2021 the Company ranked semi-finalist (70 out of 3,300) in the prestigious Pepperdine University Most Fundable Company's competition that was donated to the University five years ago by Forbes and is now in the top 100 out of over 4,000 companies as a 2022, semi-finalists in the competition.

J. Stephen Leach, Surety Health's CEO, is most grateful for the vision of Surety Health because the industry has become chaotic due to online lead providers and the hustle of licensed agents having to pound potential policyholders with low-quality overpriced products. Surety Health is developing as a "First-in" major player and leader in this space.

The Company invites business owners or qualified individuals looking to take advantage of the tax law or interested in reducing healthcare costs by 50-60% with a winning solution to get in contact with Surety Health by visiting their website - www.surety-health.com.

The company has a 2021 Gust Valuation of $5.1 million and current offerings for investors can be viewed in the Company's Private Placement Memorandums that are available upon request.

Note: The above press release is for general informational purposes only and is not a solicitation nor offer to sell securities. For further information about the company, please contact us directly via email: stephenleach61@gmail.com.

