Dermatology Devices Market worth $11.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Dermatology Devices Market by Type (Diagnostic Devices (Dermatoscopes, Imaging Devices), Treatment Devices (Laser, Cryotherapy, Liposuction), Application (Skin Cancer, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Tattoo Removal) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Dermatology Devices Market is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027 from USD 6.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecasted period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Dermatology Devices Market”

190 – Tables

52 – Figures

245 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=154



The growth in this market is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of skin disorders, increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures, and technological advancements. However, the stringent regulatory policies for medical devices may hinder the growth of this market.

The lasers are accounted to hold the largest share of the dermatology devices market, by type in 2021.

Based on type, the dermatology treatment market is segmented into light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices. In 2021, the lasers segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of skin disorders, technological advancements, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The hair removal treatment is accounted to hold the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market, by application in 2021.

Based on application, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hair removal; skin rejuvenation; acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal; wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing; body contouring and fat removal; vascular and pigmented lesion removal; warts, skin tags, and weight management; and other applications. the hair removal segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of hair removal procedure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=154



North America accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market in 2021.

Based on region, the dermatology device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America has the largest share of the market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increased awareness about aesthetic procedures, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the strong presence of market players in the region.

The major players operating in this dermatology devices market are Alma Lasers, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd.) (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure Inc. (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Lumenis, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Boston Scientific) (Israel), Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.) (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Candela Corporation (US), Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK), PhotoMedex, Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany), Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US), Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DermLite (US), Syneron Medical Ltd. (a part of Apax Partners) (US), Aerolase (US), and Bovie (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical) (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=154



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Aesthetics Market Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa, Hospital, Beauty Center) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-aesthetics-market-885.html



Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (MRI (Open, Closed), Ultrasound (2D, 4D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray (Digital, Analog), SPECT, Hybrid PET, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast (2022 - 2026)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html





