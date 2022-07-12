Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2022

The Yara International ASA second quarter 2022 results will be published on Tuesday 19 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.



The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:

yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/



There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use the Dial-in numbers listed below and Conference code 7679525:

Norway: +47 23 50 05 05

UK: +44 (0)330 165 4012

USA: +1 323-701-0160



A full list of international dial-in numbers is provided on Yara’s webpage (under Investor Relations – Financial Calendar). Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the Conference code listed above.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 19 July 16:00 CEST to 26 July 16:00 CEST. Please use the dial-in numbers listed below and Conference code 7679525 to access the replay:

Norway: +47 23 50 00 77

UK: +44 (0)207 660 0134

USA: +1 719-457-0820



About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



