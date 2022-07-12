GSMI Offers a Unique Learning and Networking Platform at the Fully-Digital Talent Acquisition Week in July 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Talent Acquisition (“TA”) Week in an entirely digital format between July 25-29, 2022.



As always, this July's TA Week will feature three unique events in a single content-packed week, including the Social Recruiting Strategies Conference (“SRSC”), the Employer Branding Strategies Conference (“EBrandCon”), and the Talent Sourcing Strategies Summit (“TSSS”). TA Week is an industry flagship forum catering to recruiting professionals, with a platform for sharing comprehensive experiences to harness strategic improvements in sourcing, recruiting, and employer branding strategies and to build career-lasting partnerships.

A constantly evolving and fast-paced labor market has necessitated a re-think of talent acquisition strategies and a shift towards innovative new practices and away from traditional corporate playbooks. Moreover, in the wake of the global pandemic, rapidly altering human capital demands, and watershed movements such as the “Great Resignation,” the labor market dynamics have changed dramatically. With the tension between reshaping organizational capacities in light of work-from-home and return-to-work strategies business models, TA processes need to be rewritten to reflect a post-pandemic future and successfully bridge candidate expectations with corporate goals.

More than ever, international teams need to re-equip themselves to meet this challenge head-on, reimagine TA processes, re-engage with the talent pool and position themselves as the most sought-after employers to secure pipelines of the best talent.

The Talent Acquisition Week will provide international TA teams with a unique platform to engage with the newest methodologies, latest tools, and developments in analytics, emerging best practices, and employer branding strategies to take their businesses to the next level. They are experiencing a unique environment. With a variety of disruptions in the labor market, from artificial intelligence, RPA, digital disruption, and the fall-out of the pandemic, it is more crucial than ever before for industry professionals to discover new resources and technological synergies for their unique business plans. GSMI offers the foremost forum to network with thought leaders when nearly every sector is poised for a much broader transition. They are confident that with an opportunity to learn from, speak to, and network with global experts, their delegates will find the TA Week to be an unmissable opportunity and transformative experience.

The Talent Acquisition Week will focus on unique topics each day. Day 1 is dedicated to Talent Sourcing Strategies, Day 2 on Social Recruiting Strategies, Day 3 will host speakers on Talent Data Analytics, Day 4 will feature Employer Branding Strategies, and to round off, Day 5 will highlight the opportunities and challenges of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).

Each day will feature live presentations, panel discussions, and 10-minute-long Spotlight Sessions. Day 2 and Day 3 will also host keynote sessions. Presentations will cover a wide array of industry aspects, including Global Sourcing Strategies: How to Hire in Emerging Tech Talent Hubs by Diane Albano, CRO of Globalization Partners, Recruiting Reimagined: See Jobvite's Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite in Action delivered by Jenn Zazzetti, Solutions Engineer at Jobvite, Data Deep Dive with Kate Beckman, Executive Manager of Community & Insights at Ripplematch, The Holy-Grail of Your Data-Centric Recruitment Marketing Strategy by Mona Tawakali, Chief Strategy Officer at Recruitics, Small But Mighty: Tips for Solo Employer Branders and Small Teams by Amazon Marketing Manager James Marable, among several others.

Lively and engaging panel discussions will be held with industry professionals on wide-ranging topics such as Candidate Engagement: Tips for Creative Messaging in a Competitive World; Global Remote Teams; Steps to Build Meaningful Diversity and Inclusion Analytics; Awakening Advocacy to Demonstrate Company Culture and Employer Brand for Employee Retention; and Allyship in a Remote World.

Attendees will benefit from the wealth of experience of industry veterans across human resources, recruitment, and talent acquisition to nurture a competitive advantage.

Talent Acquisition Week will also offer attendees the opportunity to network extensively, explore synergies and forge career-long relationships with peers from across the country and globally within a seamless virtual forum.

Featuring a unique amalgamation of three individual TA conferences, attendees will have a wonderful opportunity to engage at the very cutting edge of the sector and build robust processes to effectively manage TA strategies in a post-pandemic environment and build lasting competitive advantages.

Additional information about the Talent Acquisition Week can be found on the registration page. Alternatively, attendees can connect with Jessica Vargas.

About Global Strategic Management Institute

Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI) is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

