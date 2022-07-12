Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) announces test launch, marketing of new products, targeting relief for 1001 Veterans

Palm Coast, FL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) (“GRPS”) (www.grpsinc.com) announces 1001 Veterans Relief Program in conjunction with Epidemiologic Solutions, (www.epidemiologicsolutions.com).

“It’s about time!” says Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding, M.D. “And the timing couldn’t be better. We have a campaign with the help of our 501c(3) affiliate, Epidemiologic Solutions to deliver urgent relief to our treasured military. https://donorbox.org/dr-bond-s-veterans-relief In good conscience, we cannot sit back and watch our military suffer. We have witnessed the efficacy and know that we can alleviate suffering. We will do everything we can to make this right.

“We will begin shipping product to veterans with the following issues:

Discomfort Sleep Anxiety

“Our campaign works with Epidemiologic Solutions to release a kit of 7 products:

Relief Gummies: Powerful blend of rare cannabinoids to address discomfort Relax Gummies: addresses stress, anxiety Sleep Gummies: addresses sleep, likely enhances stage3 Relief Cream: addresses discomfort for joints, backs, arthritis Relax Cream: enhances sleep gummy, addresses angst H-Cream: hemorrhoidal relief Pet Peeves: discomfort, anxiety, inflammation, anti-aging for pets

"We are undergoing this initiative to

1) Get the products immediately to where they will do the most good.

2) Create an income stream with Epidemiologic Solutions.

3) Create a social media buzz about the efficacy of our products, and market our products.

“The company is now positioned as follows:

GRPS is a non-consortia participant for DOD-OT

Gold River is currently within the Veteran administration Clinical System Region 111

We have submitted our products to a number of commands and they were received with enthusiasm and are awaiting decisions on purchase orders

Dr. Goulding continues, “While we are sorry to see Drs. Bond leave, we wish them all the best, and they will be considered as consultants only in the future. But their participation has completed, and while the company will produce and own all trademarks, it is our desire to move forward with the future of Longevity and marketing and will fulfill those positions with appropriate professionals suited to this market. We have spent months engaging in these pursuits. Longevity is ultimately the goal, and while inflammation is certainly a component of this, our Longevity Index platform, being developed and funded by Dr. Vlad, is as exciting as we could imagine and our products will be an integral part of it.”

“The CBD industry continues to be a nightmare for processing, but we are excited to finally complete the arduous process and have engaged the largest processor in the country, Greenlight, who was very intrigued by the professional presentation of our products.

“We are excited to begin marketing for the products. The following marketing platforms will be the focus,” says Dr. Goulding.

