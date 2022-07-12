Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market to Hit $65.0 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global greenhouse horticulture market accrued $32.3 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $65.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand for food due to surging population drives the global greenhouse horticulture market growth. Furthermore, need of greenhouse technology for improving crop yield and rooftop farming trends has opened new growth opportunities for the market. Need for food in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for fresh food in the Middle-east regions has boosted popularity of greenhouse horticulture activities.

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in scarce supply of agriculture products, thereby impacting agricultural supply chain. This hindered the growth of greenhouse horticulture market.

Strict implementation of social distancing norms disrupted the availability of the skilled workforce and this caused disruption in routine activities and delay in crop harvesting. This, in turn, hampered greenhouse horticulture activities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global greenhouse horticulture market based on the crop type, type, and region.

Based on the crop type, the fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the overall share of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including nursery crops, flowers and ornamentals, and others.

Based on type, the plastic greenhouse segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the overall share of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including glass greenhouse.

Based on the region, the Europe contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the greenhouse horticulture market. However, the North America greenhouse horticulture market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players profiled in the global greenhouse horticulture market research report are Netafim, Richel Group, Dalsem, Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Sotrafa, Poly-Tex, Inc., Europrogress, Luiten Greenhouses, and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.

