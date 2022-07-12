Grace Invests in Small Molecule API Expansion

COLUMBIA, Md., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co., a global leader in specialty silica and fine chemicals, today announced it is proceeding with an expansion of its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facility in South Haven, MI.



The expansion will bring a new 4,000-gallon multi-use reactor train consisting of glass lined and stainless-steel materials of construction. The expansion will also include a HASTELLOY® centrifuge to facilitate product isolation, which greatly enhances the commercial capability of the cGMP-compliant site.

The project will bring South Haven up to three 4,000-gallon multi-use reactor trains enabling Grace’s Fine Chemical Manufacturing Services (FCMS) business to support continued growth of its small molecule drug production including custom active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), cGMP intermediates, and generic APIs. The project is estimated for completion in January 2024.

In June 2021, Grace acquired the FCMS business from Albemarle as part of an expansion to support its pharmaceutical portfolio. The acquisition enabled Grace’s Materials Technologies division to triple its fine chemical footprint while leveraging its existing chromatography resins and formulation excipients in the health and life sciences markets.

“The growth strategy of our company is aligned to support the success of our customers,” said Bob Patel, Grace Chief Executive Officer. “Our South Haven expansion demonstrates this commitment and addresses the increased market demand in small molecule drug substance manufacturing that has taken place year over year in the past decade. Anticipating the needs of the market, coupled with our expertise, are key Grace capabilities that work together to enable customer success.”

“The FCMS business has a promising growth trajectory being a leading CDMO in North America,” said Sandra Wisniewski, President, Grace Materials Technologies. “The additional capacity created through this project will enable our customers to develop critical drug therapies in areas such as oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular, and antivirals.”

Grace’s FCMS is a leading North American CDMO offering extensive capabilities for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and fine chemical industries. Its network of three fully integrated sites offer an industry-leading flexible supply chain through the back integration of its intermediates.

HASTELLOY® is a trademark, registered in the United States and/or other countries, of Haynes International, Inc. This release is an independent publication and is not affiliated with, nor has it been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by the aforesaid companies.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” “expects,” “outlook,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities; benefits from new technology and cost reduction initiatives; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in emerging regions; currency exchange rate changes; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; natural disasters and force majeure events; changes in laws and regulations; raw materials, energy, and logistics cost inflation and availability; the effectiveness of its research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting its pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations (including those pertaining to climate change); cyberattacks; the economics of its customers’ industries; and shifting consumer preferences. Past results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date thereof. Grace undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement this website or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of their publication herein.

