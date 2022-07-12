The air traffic management market is projected to grow from USD 8.0billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Traffic Management Market by Application, End Use, Airspace, Investment Type, Offering, Service, Airport Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04666425/?utm_source=GNW

Maintaining and funding innovations and managing fluctuations in new airport build-rates are expected to result in the dynamic growth of the air traffic management market in the long term, particularly for the more fragmented parts of the supply chain and highly capital-intensive air traffic management segments.



Based on Application, Communication segment is estimated to be the largest growing market

An automatic terminal information system (ATIS) is a mission-critical ATC system that helps air traffic controllers to transfer meteorological and operational information to pilots when an aircraft approaches an airport for landing.The ATIS also helps broadcast airport-related information, including weather conditions and active runways, to the pilot and flight crew.



The ATIS system is connected to a server, which communicates with outside systems and devices, such as meteorological data sources, telephone lines, radio transmitters, and client workstations, where the ATIS message is created. ATIS users, such as air traffic control officers, use client software interfaces to initiate, compose, review, and publish ATIS messages.

In November 2020, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) was chosen to supply ATIS systems to Saudi Air Navigation Service (SANS).The ACMS delivery involves new hardware and software for 13 systems, supplied with the latest ACAMS ATIS technology and functionality.



The systems run on ACAMS i6 software and include an upgraded speech engine and database.



Rising use of amplifiers in surveillance systems to drive offering segment demand

Amplifiers are used in communication and navigation systems. The systems and modules offer competitive output powers from 5 – 5,000 watts, spanning frequencies from 0.01 – 6,000 MHz. Teseo SpA (Italy) delivers military and air traffic control amplifiers, which are recognized worldwide as the leading amplifiers for RF systems. Empower RF (US) is a major supplier of amplifiers in L-band for long-range air traffic control and surveillance (IFF) as well as S-band for moderate-range surveillance and long-range weather.

In February 2022, Taiwan Air Navigation and Weather Service (ANWS) selected Thales Group (France) to replace 3 airport surveillance systems in Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan (Taiwan) with the STAR NG primary surveillance radars, combined with the RSM NG secondary radars. The upgrade would expand the air traffic control capacity of ANWS by offering a wider range of capabilities and functions and bolster confidence in the safety and reliability of air travel.



China to lead Asia Pacificair traffic management market

China is witnessing rapid growth in terms of air passenger traffic.According to IATA forecasts, China is likely to become the largest civil aviation market globally by 2025.



The air passenger volume of the civil aviation market is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2037 in China. Thus, an increase in air traffic has propelled the demand for air traffic management equipment. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) aims to construct 216 new airports by 2035 to meet the growing demands for air travel. The primary factors for the aviation sector growth are an expanding middle class and government policy. China is planning to build airports in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Yangtze River Delta region, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, as well as in the cities of Chongqing and Chengdu.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the air traffic management market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 77%, Tier 2 – 15%, and Tier 3 – 8%

• By Designation: C Level – 16%, Director Level – 5%, and Others – 79%

• By Region: North America – 9%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 51%, Middle East & Africa – 16%, Latin America – 9%.



Key Market Players

The air traffic management market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) and Saab AB (Sweden) among others.



