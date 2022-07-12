New York City, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Steven W Sorensen Appointed to the Board of Directors of RocketStar, An Aerospike Aviation Small Satellite Launch Company

(July 12, 2022) - The Director, Corporate Finance at droppLabs, Steven W Sorensen, joins the RocketStar Board of Directors.

RocketStar, Inc. is a small satellite launch provider, which uses its proprietary aerospike engine for full reusability with minimal turnaround times, unparalleled efficiency and industry-disrupting cost effectiveness.

"We are excited to have Steven join our board of directors after many years of serving on the advisory board. His extensive capital markets, strategic investors and board governance experience will ready RocketStar for its next financing and growth development stages," said Christopher Craddock, Founder and CEO.

Sorensen is a seasoned venture capitalist professional now focusing on growth equity in AI, AR/VR and web3 alternative investments. He also advises on M&A transactions across various tech spaces. His repertoire includes 500M+ in project financing for New York City Marriott and Holiday Inn hotels, health care and large-scale US residential and mixed-use real estate. Additionally, Sorensen has advised New York hedge and PE funds and managed investor relations and capital markets fundraising from the US, China, Korea, Qatar & Saudi Arabia.









Company Contact:

Michael Cassandra

RocketStar, Inc.

office: 917-383-2309

rocketstar.nyc

@rocketstarspace