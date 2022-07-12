INNOCN Portable Monitors 15K1F and N1F PRO Big Discount for Prime Day

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new electronics enter the market, INNOCN maintains its position as a market leader in the display monitor industry. With Amazon Prime Day approaching, the company is gearing up to offer several discounts on some of the best devices on the market. INNOCN will offer significant Prime Day discounts on two of their top portable monitors, the INNOCN OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F and the INNOCN Portable Monitor N1F PRO, on July 12th and 13th. Customers will be able to purchase the Portable Monitor 15K1F for $249.99, which is $100 less than the original price. The Portable Monitor N1F PRO is also on sale for an affordable price of $191.45.





Portable monitors are very convenient, and devices like the INNOCN 15.6” OLED Portable Monitor 15K1F have many features that make life easier and more enjoyable. This monitor provides the ideal viewing experience because it is a Full HD OLED monitor with a bright, colorful, and vivid picture quality. Users who want a monitor that provides a true-to-life viewing experience will be able to enjoy this monitor while live streaming some of their favorite shows. Get a head start by purchasing the new monitor today on Amazon between 12th 11:15 AM and 11:15 PM.

The Portable Monitor 15K1F is an ultra-slim art monitor with advanced color calibration technology that is ideal for photographers and videographers who frequently edit photos and videos. For those who work remotely and need to pair a device with their laptop or smartphone, the 15K1F has USB C and mini HDMI connectivity and works with all compatible devices.

Another excellent portable monitor is the INNOCN 15.6” Portable Monitor N1F PRO, an ultra slim portable external monitor that is Full HD 1080P with an anti-glare function and low blue light technologies for a comfortable viewing experience. This device includes USB C and mini HDMI ports, making it ideal for people who work in a variety of fields. DJs, graphic designers, office workers, and programmers can all benefit from having a portable laptop monitor to use on the go. Get a head start by purchasing the new monitor today on Amazon between 12th 6:50 AM and 6:50 PM.

The Portable Monitor N1F PRO comes with all of the accessories needed to ensure that it works properly at all times. This is the ideal monitor to add to the collection for those looking to improve their lives and increase productivity.

What's the backstory on INNOCN?

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) continues to make excellent products that withstand the test of time and has received notable mentions in Rolling Stone and Forbes. Since 2014, the company has been elevating display monitors through research and development at various facilities. Some of the most prestigious design awards have been bestowed upon INNOCN, and it's easy to see why.

