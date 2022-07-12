Growing Smart Phone Penetration & Social Networking Opening Plethora of Opportunities for Studio Lighting Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global studio lighting market is estimated at US$ 15.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Compared to the rural population, the lifestyle of the urban population is fast-paced owing to the high penetration of smart devices and the Internet. With the population of urban areas more trend-conscious, their inclination towards studio lighting for various purposes, such as for aesthetics as well as commercial reasons, is growing.

For Critical Insights on Studio Lighting Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7542

Mainstream millennial youngsters are socially active and beauty-conscious as well, propagating the latest innovations with their increasing disposable incomes. While other sections of the young generation prefer to be unique, a larger section is more focused on appearance/looks, not just in real life but also in reel life, and a considerable number give importance to new experiences and products. New product developments and technological intervention are running in parallel, consequently driving the demand for studio lighting products.

Why are Ring Studio Lightings Gaining Huge Market Attention?

With the growing popularity of studio lighting, demand for different colored ring lights is increasing. As a result, manufacturers are introducing ring lights that set the right mood with a bulb that brings a rainbow into the studio. These color-changing ring lights are easy to use and provide a full spectrum of color options and capabilities and are turning out to be the best choice for indoor as well as outdoor shoots.

Ring lights come with a torch, which makes them more feasible and allows the user to take advantage of other handy features such as a timer or sunset and sunrise modes, making them perfect for evening and morning shoots.

The ring lights sub-segment of the studio lighting market is predicted to expand 2.6X and gain 218 BPS by the end of 2032.

To learn more about Studio Lighting Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7542

Key Segments Covered in Studio Lighting Industry Survey

Studio Lighting Market by Type :



Speed Lights

Up to 5 Inches 5-10 Inches Continuous 10-20 Inches 20-25 Inches Ring Lights Up to 10 Inches 10-15 Inches 15-20 Inches Above 20 Inches





Studio Lighting Market by End User :



Commercial

Music Recording Motion Pictures (Cinematography) Professional Photography Videography Home Broadcasting / Streaming Professional Photography Freelancers Videography Gaming and Recreational Other Content Creators



Studio Lighting Market by Intensity :



Less than 100 Lumens

100-200 Lumens 200-400 Lumens Above 400 Lumens



Studio Lighting Market by Price Point :



< US$ 50

US$ 50-$150 US$ 150-$300 US$ 300-$500 US$ 500+





Studio Lighting Market by Light Sourcing :



LED Studio Lighting

Halogen Studio Lighting



Studio Lighting Market by Sales Channel :



Online Sales

Company-owned Platforms e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales Authorized Distributors Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores





Competitive Landscape

Prominent studio lighting manufacturers are Adorama Camera, Inc., Apurture Imaging Industries CO. LTD, ARRI AG, Bescor Video Accessories Ltd., Broncolor, De Sisti Lighting, Digital Sputnik, Elinchrom’s D-Lite, FIILEX, Fovitec (USA) International Inc, GODOX, Great Video Maker (GVM), Guangdong Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co. Ltd, Ikan Corporation, Photogenic Lighting, Profoto AB, Rotolight Group LTD, SP Studio Systems, Stellar Lighting Systems, Tolifo, and Westcott Co.

Additionally, professionalism and expertise in designing, planning, and offering diverse studio lighting products are at the backbone of many market players’ marketing strategies.

In July. 2020, Aputure’s announced a new flagship light - the NOVA 300c. It has a lot of features in a new design for Aputure, including RGB, effects, and gels in a small but bright fixture.

In Aug. 2021, ARRI launched the ARRI “Lightnet Software” platform to manage broadcast studio lighting. The Solutions Group at ARRI developed a software framework that enables remote monitoring, fault-finding, and administration of broadcast studio lighting networks in a smart, logical, and at-a-glance manner.

Get Customization on Studio Lighting Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7542

Key players in Studio Lighting Market

Adorama Camera, Inc.

Apurture Imaging Industries CO. LTD

ARRI AG

Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.

Broncolor

De Sisti Lighting

Digital Sputnik

Elinchrom’s D-Lite

FIILEX



Key Takeaways from Studio Lighting Market Study

The North America studio lighting market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9% and be valued at US$ 10.5 billion by 2032.

The global market registered 6.9% CAGR during the period of 2017-2021.

Under type, continuous studio lighting dominates the market with a valuation of US$ 6.8 billion in 2022.

Commercial studio dominated the market with 81.2% market share in 2021.

Together, freelancer and videography end users are likely to represent 56.4% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for studio lighting is expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.8% and 12.3% in South Asia & Oceania and Latin America, respectively.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

High Power RF Amplifier Market- The global high power RF amplifier market enjoys a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Billion at present. Sales of high power RF amplifiers are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2031. Demand for smart energy in end-use sectors is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market- Physical access control system (PACS) market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10% in 2021, to total 2.2 Million units. Demand for biometric PACS is poised to grow 9% to total 850 ‘000 units, while demand for card-based PACS will be up 12.5% to 960 ‘000 units in 2021.

Airport Kiosk Market- The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Billion by 2031.

Public Safety Software Market- The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Billion in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Billion by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

AI Virtual Visor Market- As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the number of vehicle displays is steadily increasing, and over the years, has increased almost 65% between 2016 and 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the automotive display market is likely to reach almost US$ 22 Billion by 2022.

Bicycle Subscription Market- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Billion in 2020, wherein, around 140 Million bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Billion by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

Satellite Internet Market- The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. The internet has moved from a goods to an amenity and to a must-have over the past 2 decades, mainly as a result of the smartphone revolution.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end.

Digital Door Lock System Market- The global digital door lock system market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 9 Billion in 2022. The sales of digital door lock system are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 18% to top US$ 47 Billion by 2032.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 Million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter