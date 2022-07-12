Managed Network Services Market to Reach US$ 130.9 Bn by 2032 due to Rising Popularity of Cloud & BI/ Analytics – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global managed network services market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 61.9 Bn in 2022. The market will reach an estimated valuation of US$ 130.9 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. Growing digitization, globalization, and an increase in the use of Cloud and BI/ Analytics across multiple industries are fostering market expansion for managed network services.



Managed network services are used as a communication network that is built, secured, and operated by third-party service providers. Since the service is maintained by a third party, it eliminates the risks and complexities associated with the network as it then becomes the responsibility of the third party. This functionality allows businesses to focus on their core objectives. This will boost the sales of managed network services in the global market.

Managed network service providers allow the outsourcing of infrastructure, support, and technical maintenance as well as routers, switches, servers, software, firewall, and more. This feature bodes well for the market.

With increasing advancements in various industry verticals, multiple organizations have become dependent on technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, AI, IoT, Automation, and robotics. This in turn compounds the importance of network services, network uptime, and security. All these factors positively influence the market growth of managed network services.

“Increasing adoption of cloud platforms, Big Data, and other technological advancements are creating complexities in business operations which induces CIOs to opt for managed network services,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Lack of IT budget, the rise of SMEs, and an increase in cybercrimes will propel market growth.

New, innovative start-ups are estimated to dominate the managed network services market for the forecast period.

In 2021, South Korea and Cisco announced a collaboration in Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program to accelerate digitization.

North America dominates the market with a share of 32.1%.

Europe presents significant growth potential with a market share of 21.7%.





Competitive Landscape

Verizon Communications Inc., Telstra Global, AT&T Inc., China Telecom, NTT Communications, HCL Technologies, Wipro Limited, Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communication, Sift Technologies Ltd, among others are some of the leaders in the managed network services market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In the competitive market, the leading players in the managed network service market are focused on building an extensive share of the market by employing strategic methods and plans.

More Insights into the Managed Network Services Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global managed network services market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market prospect, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on service, end user, and region.

Managed Network Services Market Regional Analysis

The North American managed network services market is projected to exhibit a substantial growth rate during the assessment period. FMI study report reveals that the region accounts for 32.1% of the global market share of the managed network services market. North America is expected to continue this growth spurt over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to present the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major economies like China, Japan, and India will register high growth rates in the region. Owing to the high population, developing economies, and increasing use of mobile and the internet, the region has witnessed an extensive consumer base for managed network services market. With the growing adoption of smart devices and the internet, it has become necessary for the population to have access to a reliable and secure connection. This drives the market growth in the region.

The managed network services market in Europe will account for a 21.7% market share during the assessment period. Germany is predicted to lead the market growth of the region. Increased cloud computing technologies boost the market expansion for managed network services in Europe.

Managed Network Services Market: Market Segmentation

Based on service:

Managed WAN

MPaLS

ILL

Other Related Services

Managed LAN

Virtual Network Services

Network Security

NLD/ILD

Others





Based on End Use Industry:

Banking and Financial Services

Manufacturing

Communication, Media and Services

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Utilities

Construction

Education

Government

Agriculture

