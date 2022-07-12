Selux Diagnostics Receives $8.0 Million in Additional Funding to Redefine Speed in Microbiology Laboratory Testing

BOSTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat superbug infections and combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), today announced that it has been awarded an additional $8.0 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

The $8.0 million was received as part of the company's milestone-based BARDA contract, which is worth $60.8 million if all options are exercised. Selux will use the additional funding to advance the development of their rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) solutions, to help combat the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. Experts predict that without a major change in today's treatment options, deaths from superbugs will surpass deaths from cancer by 2050.

"Selux is confronting this global health crises head-on by redefining speed in rapid AST," said Steve Lufkin, CEO at Selux. "By working together with BARDA on this shared mission, we are able to make same-shift AST results the new standard."

There is an urgent need for faster AST diagnostic information that informs clinical decisions vs. confirming them. With the combination of private investor support, in addition to the BARDA contract, Selux is answering the call for transformative patient care for Infectious Diseases. The NGP platform will enable clinicians to provide personalized antimicrobial therapies within 24 hours to speed cures, driving better patient outcomes and de-escalating the cycle of antibiotic overuse and resistance.

The proprietary Selux technology uniquely provides targeted therapy results days faster than the current standard of care providing actionable information to inform patient treatment for all Bacterial Diseases. Selux's NGP platform provides unprecedented speed-to-results and breadth of menu while meeting the accuracy, throughput, and cost effectiveness requirements of clinical microbiology laboratories and integrated healthcare systems.

This platform has been funded in whole or part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR); and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number HHSO100201800013C.

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering same-shift AST results. Accelerating the selection of personalized antimicrobial therapy for all patients infected with bacterial pathogens. This advance will save lives, shorten hospital stays, and combat the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by decreasing the overuse of broad-spectrum agents. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, Massachusetts, from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

