The global manufacturing execution systemsmarket size is expected to grow from USD 13.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%

The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on themanufacturing execution systemsmarket.



Services segmentaccounted for the largest share of market in 2021

The services segment accounted for a largest share of the MES market in 2021.The services related to MES include modification, upgrade, and maintenance.



Thus, the manufacturing execution system software need not be replaced as it ages, or any specification is made by the customer for the product.Rather, it is upgraded and modified according to the requirement and demand.



As the major functioning of manufacturing execution systems is largely dependent on the post-implementation process, the services play a major role in improving efficiency as well as the production process by reducing wastage and production time.



Automotive Industry holds largest market share of the manufacturing execution systemsmarket during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is estimated to contribute largest share of the market in 2021.In automotive manufacturing plants, manufacturing execution systems are used to deliver information that enables the optimization of production activities from order launch to finished goods.



The use of manufacturing execution systems helps to efficiently monitor the performance of the manufacturing processes in the automotive industry with the help of real-time data.The automotive industry comprises the production of a variety of modules and parts as per customer demands.



The production of these modules and parts needs to be done in a serial production process. MES enables keeping a track of these processes and help in obtaining efficient output.



North America is expectedto account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest market share of the global manufacturing execution systems market in 2021.The region is one of the most advanced markets for MES due to the presence of prominent developers of MES such as Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, General Electric, and Honeywell International among others.



The increasing need for tracking real-time data, controlling production activities, and improving visibility is driving the adoption of MES in this region.



Break-up of the profiles ofprimary participants:

• By Company Type –Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region– North America - 45%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 35%, and RoW – 5%



Research Coverage:

Themanufacturing execution systemsmarkethas been segmentedintomonitoringtechnique, offering, deployment type, monitoring process, industry,and region. The manufacturing execution systemsmarket has been studied for North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based onoffering, deployment type, process industry, discrete industry and region have been conducted to give an overall view of themanufacturing execution systemsmarket.

• Avalue chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insightsinto the manufacturing execution systemsmarket.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challengespertaining to the manufacturing execution systemsmarkethave been detailed in this report.

• The report includes adetailed competitive landscape of the market,along with key players, as well as an in-depth analysis of their revenues

