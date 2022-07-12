The cosmetic preservatives market is estimated to be USD 410 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 562 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03711135/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of organic products and stringent regulatory norms has affected the cosmetic preservatives market adversely.



Increase in female working population will support the growth of cosmetic preservatives market

There is an increase in participation of women in workforces globally.According to Statista, India accounted for a total 36% share of the female population working in organized sectors in 2021.



According to a report from the European Union Commission, the population of working women accounted for a 66.2% share in 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the share of the population of working women in the US in 2020 was approximately 56.2%. The increase in the working population of women enables financial independence, allowing them to make their own decisions.

Globally, women are the major consumers of cosmetic products. Therefore, financial independence is expected to boost the consumption of cosmetics and skin care products, thereby increasing the consumption of cosmetic preservatives.



Stringent regulatory norms

Cosmetic products contain a range of ingredients.These ingredients cover cosmetic preservatives, cleansing agents, and unique fragrances.



Regulatory bodies are continuously taking initiatives to prohibit or limit the use of ingredients that cause health issues. Stringent rules and regulations have been implemented by governments regarding the disclosure of product ingredients utilized in the manufacture of products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US provides the legal framework and guidelines for the usage and prohibition of particular preservatives.The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) passed by the FDA regulates the usage of cosmetic preservatives in cosmetic products in the US.



In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regulates the usage of preservative products in India. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1940) and rules (1945) and the Bureau of Indian Standards implement the laws and regulations for the manufacture of cosmetic products and preservatives.



Increasing focus on male-specific cosmetics

It is a general belief that appearance and presentation matter.People are inclined to use products that make them look good.



There is a significant demand for male-specific cosmetics ranging from moisturizers to anti-agers to mud masks.Numerous problems are faced by younger males in general related to oily skin, acne, hair fall, and wrinkles, among others.



All these problems can be overcome with awareness about and the use of the proper cosmetics. Manufacturing companies, thus, have lucrative opportunities for the development of products specifically targeting the male segment.

Increasing awareness about the usage of cosmetic products among men offers major opportunities for cosmetic product manufacturers targeting individual issues faced by men.This opportunity widens the market share and helps penetrate the newer application segments of cosmetic products.



This, in turn, increases the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market.



High prices of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives

The high costs of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives which are in demand from the market is a significant challenge.Organic preservatives are preferred over traditional preservatives such as parabens, formaldehyde donors, and others by manufacturers of personal care products.



Organic or natural preservatives are preferred as they do not lead to skin problems.Costs of preservatives increased post the pandemic due to the shortages in the supply of high-quality products.



Though there is high demand for natural and organic cosmetic preservatives, the high costs of preservatives pose a challenge for cosmetic manufacturers. The market for organic and natural cosmetic preservatives is expected to grow at a significant pace in the European and North American markets.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for cosmetic preservatives globally.Improved lifestyles, increasing cost of living, increasing population, and high economic growth of emerging economies such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India will led to the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in the Asia Pacific.



The increasing population and availability of affordable products will be primarily responsible for the high demand in the region. Increasing awareness among the population about the effects of the environment on skin and hair is another factor leading to high demand of the cosmetic preservatives during the forecast period.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 25%, North America- 15%, Rest of the World (ROW)-10%



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles :

Ashland Group Holding Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema S.r.l (Italy), Symrise AG (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Chemipol (Spain), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), and Sharon Laboratories (Israel).



Research Coverage

This report covers the global cosmetic preservatives market and forecasts the market size until 2027.It includes the following market segmentation – by type (Paraben Esters, Formaldehyde Donors, Phenol Derivatives, Alcohols, Inorganics, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Acids & Their Salts, Others), by application (Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs, Shampoos & Conditioners, Soaps, Shower Cleansers, & Shaving Gels, Face Powders & Powder Compacts, Mouthwashes & Toothpastes, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global cosmetic preservatives market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global cosmetic preservatives market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the cosmetic preservatives market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, contract, expansion, and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall cosmetic preservatives market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03711135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________