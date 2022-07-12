New Mobile Application Released for Siksika Nation Membership Will Enable Band Communications Canada-Wide.

SIKSIKA, Alberta, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Siksika Nation Chief and Council have carried out their mandate of nurturing the growth, independence, and well-being of the Siksika culture and way of life by investing in a custom mobile application for the community.



The Siksika Nation has a large membership — around 7,800 — and nearly half live off-reserve. To keep those living outside the Nation aware of services, programs, and benefits they are eligible for, the Nation has invested in developing a custom mobile application.

Nation leadership chose to work with Aivia Inc. (who developed the Communikit App Platform on which the Siksika App is built) for various reasons. Still, a significant point in the platform’s favour was the level of security the platform offers Siksika’s membership. In addition to receiving push notifications from the Siksika Nation Tribal Administration about news, events, documents, resources, job opportunities, and announcements, users can submit information to the Siksika Nation Tribal Administration via fillable forms available in the app. Information submitted by users in this way is not stored on any of the Communikit servers; information submitted via the app is sent directly to Siksika Nation leadership by email with all data encrypted.

Chief Ouray Crowfoot explained how the Nation is using the app, saying, “We put out a lot of resources for our members on a regular basis, so an app that reaches beyond our borders will help expand how much of our community we can serve. Transparency has been a hallmark of our administration, being able to send notifications and publish content to our members at any time will make keeping band members informed even easier.”

Tribal Manager Richard Sparvier added, “A centralized information distribution system that our members can rely on, as opposed to social media like Facebook or Twitter, gives greater confidence in data security and keeps posts on-topic.”

The Nation’s app is available for iOS and Android devices — download it today for free and never miss an update from Siksika Nation!

For more information, please contact:

Tracy Duck Chief

Siksika Tribal Administration Communications Coordinator

TracyDC@siksikanation.com

Allison Duck Chief

Siksika Chief and Council Communications Specialist

allisondc@siksikanation.com

About Siksika Nation

Siksika Nation is a member of the Siksikaitsitapi (Blackfoot Confederacy), which includes Siksika Nation, Kainai Nation-Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Aamskapi Pikuni. Siksika Nation is located approximately one hour east of the city of Calgary and is home to approximately 4,100 of their 7,800+ membership. Siksika’s leadership is determined by a 3 year voting cycle for Chief and Council, who are accountable to the Nation’s membership.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45fbb0aa-4c0f-403f-8e4b-244d3764ba4c



