Students Race Against Agents in Quick Click Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and State Farm brought together student leaders from across the country and local Agents in a challenge to raise against the clock for safety. As part of a national partnership to lower teen roadway fatalities and increase resources for the parents and guardians of teen drivers, State Farm and SADD hope this fun activity reminds our communities that the choice to buckle your seat belt can save your life.

Over 500 student leaders from across the country have gathered at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort for the SADD National Conference. At the conference, student leaders will hear from national experts on the latest threats to health and safety on the issues of mobility safety, substance use, mental health, and more. Students will gain access to new resources and create action plans to use in the thousands of communities serviced by SADD chapters.

SADD and State Farm have been partners for many years. Today's "Quick Click Challenge" assembled Agents and Students in groups of four to raise through the process of jumping in a car, buckling the seat belt, and then repeating the activity while rotating through all four positions in the vehicle. Agents across the country will be using the "Agents of Change" Roadway Safety Presentation, developed by SADD students, to raise awareness on a leading cause of teen crashes - roadway fatalities. In partnership with SADD and the National Road Safety Foundation, State Farm is also making the Passport for Safe Driving available across the country for new drivers and their parents. This free resource provides coachable insight for parents as they work with their teen drivers in mastering the art and science of driving.

"Today's activities were a fun reminder of the importance of seat belt safety. More than 50% of the teens who died last year across the country were not wearing their seat belts. By working with State Farm, we believe we all can be agents of change - to click it every trip, every time, and speak up when a passenger isn't buckled, it's that simple," said SADD National President and Florida Native, Shaina Finkel.

"With a network of SADD student chapters in more than 7,500 communities across the country and local coordinators in every state, State Farm is proud to team up with SADD in playing a vital role in teen traffic safety," said Jose Soto. State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst.

Resources for students, parents, and community members can be found on the SADD website at www.sadd.org or on your favorite social media platform.

About SADD

For more than 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health safety organization, has worked to empower students, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. SADD equips students with the resources they need to advocate for change in their communities through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools, and colleges. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org and following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

