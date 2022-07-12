Experienced Healthcare and Technology Executive Donna Scott Joins Chief Outsiders’ CMO Roster

RALEIGH, NC, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders has added C-level marketing executive Donna Scott to its corps of more than 120 Chief Marketing Officers. Scott, like other Chief Outsiders, is available immediately to help mid-market businesses in need of an immediate infusion of marketing strategy to revitalize or reposition their products and services for greater visibility and ROI.

Scott, an accomplished marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience, has led strategic initiatives, product launches, and lead generation campaigns for companies operating in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Her most recent accomplishment, the comprehensive rebranding of two technology companies into one brand Spok, Inc. in less than three months, included comprehensive efforts to energize internal and external stakeholders. Over time, she enabled Spok to become a highly recognized brand in the clinical communication and collaboration sector through comprehensive branding and demand generation.

Scott provided marketing consulting services to Iris Telehealth, Inc. a leading provider of telepsychiatry services for community mental health centers, hospitals, and health systems. She developed and presented a comprehensive marketing strategy and plan which the company is implementing for double digit growth.

Prior, while Scott served as a marketing executive at McKesson Health Solutions, her marketing team exceeded its lead generation goals, posting a more than 200 increase over the previous year. Scott also was a longtime marketing and product executive at AT&T, helping spearhead their efforts to grow their broadband, digital services, and online revenue.

“With a track record of consistently exceeding goals, Donna excels at developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategy and growth plans, demand generation, lead generation, digital transformation, and branding approaches,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Scott earned her MBA at Northwestern University and holds a B.A. from the University of North Carolina. She also achieved a Certificate in Healthcare Leadership from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

