New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Market: Market Segments: By Composition ; By Type ; By Application ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191644/?utm_source=GNW

It is also utilized to sanitize kitchen countertop owing to raw foods like fish and meat which contains pathogens that can transmit infectious diseasesMarket Highlights

Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.54 % in 2030.



Global Surface Disinfectant Market to surpass USD 1321.98 million by 2030 from USD 778 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 8.54 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Surface Disinfectant is experiencing an escalating demand from the healthcare sector due to the rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing geriatric population and growing surgical procedures. Also, the demand for innovative products is anticipated to propel the surface disinfectants market growth.Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Segments

Liquid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented by type into Liquids, Wipes, Spray. Liquids, the segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 owing to their wide usage for cleaning floors, walls, and kitchen countertops. Liquid disinfectants are considered ideal to remove infectious pathogenic organisms namely Salmonella and E. coli. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing incidences of Hospital- Associated Infections (HAI)

Surface disinfectants constitute an integral component in preventing hospital-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens and include central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), surgical site infections (SSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP), Hospital-acquired Pneumonia (HAP), and Clostridium difficile infections (CDI). Furthermore, rising healthcare expenses, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to escalate the consumption of surface disinfectants.Restraint

Environmental and health issues

Surface disinfectants consist of a wide range of chemicals such as acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite which are toxic to human health as well as for the environment. The improper use of these disinfectants can lead to environmental hazards and be harmful to patients exposed to them. These factors are estimated to impede the surface disinfectant market growth in the coming years.



Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Players

3M Group



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Reckitt Benckiser Group llc

Proctor & Gamble

The Clorox Company

STERIS Plc

Ecolab

Lanxess AG

Neogen Corp.

Dupont

Cantel Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Diversey, Inc.

CarroLLClean

Metrex Research

LLC

Whiteley Corporation

Other Prominent Players



Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Regions

Global Surface Disinfectant Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Surface Disinfectant Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Surface Disinfectant market owing to rising healthcare expenditure and the rising awareness about personal hygiene among consumers. Besides, the growing occurrence of nosocomial infections and the rising geriatric population in the region is predicted to proliferate the surface disinfectants market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________