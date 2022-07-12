Update: Loop Media Wins 2022 Digiday Media Award for "Best Video Distribution and Programming Strategy"

Glendale, CA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has won Digiday’s 2022 Media Award for “Best Video Distribution and Programming Strategy” for its digital out-of-home (“DOOH”) offering.

The Digiday Media Awards, formerly the Digiday Publishing Awards, are designed to recognize companies working to modernize digital media. Over the years, Digiday has honored innovative work by industry leaders ranging from The New York Times to Dotdash Meredith to PopSugar and more.

The award for “Best Video Distribution and Programming Strategy” draws entries from a broad field of major brands and firms whose strategies have most successfully reached and engaged their target audiences. The Digiday team recognizes campaigns that have seized challenges and created opportunities and evaluated entries based on innovation, creativity, consumer value and results.

This Digiday award recognizes Loop’s innovative approach to serving and supporting its DOOH clients in a challenging economic climate and competitive industry through the development of its proprietary Loop Player. Loop first launched the ad-supported Loop Player during 2020, providing a plug-and-play premium audio-visual entertainment and video signage solution for free to its business clients, solving big problems overnight for businesses and advertisers alike. Loop’s innovative player offers any size public venue with an alternative to the more expensive and less customizable cable and satellite services pervasive today by providing a reliable all-in-one streaming entertainment, music and signage solution for both the customer experience as well as back-of-house. Loop essentially lets each venue manager become its own program director for their screens.

“Since launch, we’ve held that our DOOH offering is best-in-class end-to-end, and it is a real honor to be recognized at this level by an industry trendsetter like Digiday,” commented Loop Media CEO, Jon Niermann. “Our team is elated and more inspired than ever to continue delivering our innovative ad-based entertainment solution and Rewards program to and in support of businesses all across America and beyond.”

Loop Media and all other winners for Digiday Media Awards 2022 can be found here: https://digiday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/06/2022-DMA-Winners-Guide.pdf

About Loop Media, Inc.(“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc.(“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku, TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online atLoop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram:@loopforbusiness

Twitter: @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Loop Media Press Contact

Jon Lindsay Phillips

Loop@phillcomm.global

Attachment