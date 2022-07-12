New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printed Wearables market: Market Segments: By Product Type ; By End User and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191642/?utm_source=GNW

This tool-less method assists in producing fully dense metallic parts in less time with high precision. 3d printed technology has gained popularity in the last couple of years by creating 3D printed wearables for consumers. Market Highlights

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.05% in 2030.



Global 3D Printed Wearables market to surpass USD 6.5 billion by 2030 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.05 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The Global 3D Printed Wearables is expected to grow due to several technological advances and increasing demand for customized products.Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Segments

Prosthetics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global 3D Printed Wearables market is segmented by Product Type into Prosthetics, Fitness Trackers, Orthopedic Implants, Smart Watches, and Surgical Instruments. Prosthetics, the segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 owing to the escalating demand for prosthetic implants particularly in developing economies. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing consumer preference towards customized products

Increasing demand for uniquely personalized products is expected to drive the 3D Printed wearables market.3D Printing technology allows the manufactures or companies to design a product according to consumer prerequisites. This would make the manufacturing process easy thereby making the product more attractive and appealing to the customers.Restraint

High cost

The high cost associated with 3D printing wearables is expected to hinder the market over the forecast period. The material and technology used to produce 3D printed pieces can be expensive.



Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Key Players

Global 3D Printed Wearables Market: Regions

Global 3D Printed Wearables market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global 3D Printed Wearables market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. North America will continue to dominate the global 3D Printed Wearables market due to the rising disposable income and growing consumer inclination towards personalized products. Also, the adoption of the latest and innovative technology in the region is estimated to proliferate in the market in the coming years.

