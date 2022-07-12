GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 9, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the GGToor team attended the Metaverse Expo 2022 this past week in Las Vegas. The expo was sponsored by TCG World, and they did an amazing job attracting a mix of professionals who came armed with approved budgets and were serious about making immediate and future investments in the Metaverse.



This expo was GGToor’s coming out party and the Company made a huge impression. First, the Company visually impressed by having the largest booth at the expo with the exception of TCG World, the expo sponsors. GGToor booth measured 30’ x 30’ and wowed attendees with outstanding graphics and furnishings that made customers want to walk in a learn more about GGToor and GGTOORCITY. Surprisingly dozens of businesses and existing shareholders came to the expo specifically to meet with management and hear firsthand what GGToor’s long term mission is.

John V Whitman Jr., GGToor Founder, had this to say about the event: “I have attended and exhibited at dozens of expos but this one was by far the most exciting and rewarding. Staff met with several hundred prospective purchasers of commercial parcels within GGTOORCITY. I personally met with those individuals and companies that staff felt were the most serious. I am pleased to announce that the results of those meetings yielded eight qualified prospects that management will continue to work with in the coming days. These eight are considering parcels in GGTOORCITY and most will need the larger parcels. These prospects are serious and voiced GGTOORCITY was their first choice. Let me get onto the buried headline of the weekend! GGTOOR has its first commitment to purchase a 256m x 256m parcel in GGTOORCITY. The buyer and I shook hands and took publicity photos. Shareholders should expect an official closing to take place on or before July 22, 2022. When the public learns about who the customer is, they will join me and experience a level of excitement that is beyond measure. This first sale will provide proof of concept as the parcel will close at full asking price. This is just the beginning for GGToor and GGTOORCITY. Over the coming weeks shareholders can expect more closings and I am supremely confident the Company will experience explosive growth not only in terms of revenues but profits, registered players, and corporate sponsorships. GGToor’s coming out party was a massive success.”



This week's Call of Duty Vanguard tournament, sponsored by TCG World, featured an amazing prize pool totaling THIRTY THOUSAND ($30,000) in TCG Coin! The competition was held as part of the Metaverse Expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center - and with an event offering this kind of prizing, it was no surprise to see well known players such as Overtflow, FaZe Dirty, Clipz and many others come to battle it out for a shot at the prizes! The competition format featured 1v1 Search and Destroy matches (sniper-only, first to 7,) with each match held on a different map to test the player's skill, knowledge, and ability to adapt over the course of the event; as a single elimination bracket, the pressure was on immediately - it was 'Win or Go Home!' straight out of the gate!



Some of the most notable matches in the first round saw Ouimimi just barely edge out Themanajah in a 7-6 victory on the Berlin map, while Schreck managed to best Clipz 7-0, joining x2Pac_ThuGLorD, Austin_deFI, and Brasskneecap as the only players to score a 7-0 shutout in round 1. After the first round, the competition grew even more intense, and not a single player was able to score another 7-0 run, though Shifty came close with a 7-1 match on Castle, followed by Caliper posting a 7-1 score on Demyansk. These 7-1 matches helped pave the way for these players on their march to meet each other in the Grand Finals, where Shifty ultimately was able to best Caliper on Tuscan to claim the top prize of $10,000 in TCG Coin!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 2,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

