N95 Masks: Market Segments: By Product Type ; By Application ; By Distribution Channel ; By Use ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

e. it can remove 95% of 0.3 micron-particles. The edges of these masks are designed around the mouth and the nose to form a seal. The flirtation material on the mask is made up of electrostatic non-woven polypropylene fibre.Market Highlights

Global N95 Masks is expected to project a notable CAGR of 12.74 %in 2030.



Global N95 Masks to surpass USD 744.18 million by 2030 from USD 195.9 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.74 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Growing occurrences of respiratory disorders and increasing instances of infectious diseases are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.Global N95 Masks: Segments

Mask with valve segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global N95 Masks is segmented by Product Type into Mask with a valve and Mask without a valve. Mask with a valve, the segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 due to the growing occurrence of respiratory infections across the globe. The mask with a valve encourages positive pressure and guarantees the user’s unimpeded breathing. The use of a valve mask reduces the risk of re-breathing and allows for fresh air intake. The growing demand for these valve masks would further stimulate the growth of the market.Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalences of infectious diseases

Rising incidences of infectious diseases such as H1N1 influenza, SARS, MERS, and COVID19 are a threat to health which is expected to surge the demand for N95 masks. Various healthcare experts and scientists have recommended the use of N95 medical protective masks to prevent infection. N95 masks help prevent the droplets produced while coughing and sneezing from communicating with the surrounding environment. These droplets are enough for airborne illnesses and other pathogens to spread. Thus, these masks protect the wearer against airborne viruses by lowering the risk of viral infections and diseases which in turn boosting the N95 masks market.Restraint

Availability of substitutes

Factors such as the availability of substitutes and growing uses of homemade masks may hamper the growth of N95 masks in the future. Also, other factors including the limited supply and shortfall of these masks and the increasing number of competitive firms are anticipated to restrict the market growth.



Global N95 Masks:Key Players

3M.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Teleflex Incorporated.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Protection.

MSA

ANSELL LTD

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Alpha Pro-Tec

Moldex-Metric

Cambridge Mask Co

Cardinal Health.

CERVA GROUP

DUKAL Corporation

FLOWTRONIX (FT)

GREENLINE.

Other Prominent Players



Global N95 Masks: Regions

Global N95 Masks is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global N95 Masks in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global N95 Masks. The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, easy accessibility, and presence of major market players are likely to boost the market growth in this region. Besides, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is bolstering the demand for N95 masks.

