Telecom Service Assurance: Market Segments: By Solution ; By Operator Type ; By Deployment Mode ; By Organization Size ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

The service assurance practice helps CSPs to detect network faults and fix these problems in a timely manner to reduce service downtime. In order to proactively detect, diagnose and address service quality degradations or system malfunctions before subscribers are impacted, the procedure requires policies and processes. Telecom service assurance helps the management of dynamic digital resources in the value chain and allows the collection of information from the other systems and converged networks containing IT infrastructure, cable access domains, and fixed-mobile operators.



Market Highlights

Telecom Service Assurance is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.40% in 2030.



Telecom Service Assurance to surpass USD 13.33 billion by 2030 from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.40% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The rising telecom service assurance market share is due to the growing mobile subscriber base worldwide.Telecom Service Assurance: Segments

Services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Telecom Service Assurance market is segmented by solution into Products (fault and event management, performance management, quality and service management, and intelligent assurance and analytics) and Services (professional services and managed services). The greater market share in 2020 was accounted for by the services segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily owing to the wide adoption of telecom service assurance (TSA) solutions across enterprises and service providers, thereby generating the demand for consulting services, integration and deployment services, support & training, and maintenance services across the globe. Telecom Service Assurance: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the number of mobile subscribers

Increasing mobile subscriber base and reduction in cost are the major factors driving the growth of the global telecom service assurance market. As per the report of GSMA in 2019, there were approximately 5.1 billion unique mobile subscribers in 2018, where smartphones accounted for 60% of the connections, and it is expected that the number would reach approximately 6 billion in 2025, with an 80% share of smartphones. A rise in mobile use contributes to a tremendous increase in wireless data traffic, and there is a requirement for solutions for telecom service assurance to manage this increasing volume of traffic. Solutions for telecom service assurance boost network optimization and provide excellent customer experience.Restrain

Increase in Flexibility



Concern over data privacy is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the global demand for the telecom service assurance market. With the rising number of subscribers in the telecommunications industry, the need to protect data privacy is becoming complicated. Concerns about data protection and payment are growing day by day owing to the growing amount of data being generated and online transactions being carried out in the telecoms industry. With the help of data services, various value-added services installed in smartphones or tablets are provided such as name, email ID, date of birth, and financial details in certain cases. It is compulsory for the consumer to provide their financial details to avail of some value-added services. Customers have security and privacy concerns about their payment details and other confidential information due to these reasons.Telecom Service Assurance: Key Players

Telecom Service Assurance: Regions

Telecom Service Assurance is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Telecom Service Assurance in North America was the leading segment, having accounted for nearly XX% of the overall market revenues in 2020. Increasing demand for 5G services in the future is a major reason for the growth in various regions, including India, China, and Indonesia. The growing population and increasing living standards have spurred the region’s demand for telecom service assurance. The adoption of telecom service assurance has reduced the maintenance cost and alteration cost to communication service providers (CSPs). Automating the business processes with efficient end-to-end event processing taking into account resource, service, and customer perspectives has benefited the telecom service provider to eliminate the labor cost. An increase in the number of cellular/ mobile subscribers is expected to be a major driving force for the growth of the industry, along with concern over data privacy.

