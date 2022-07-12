New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Server Market: Market Segments: By Offering ; By Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191633/?utm_source=GNW

Rugged servers are manufactured with advanced components such as a hard drive, motherboard, central processing unit (CPU), random access memory (RAM), and ports that can endure harsh conditions. Rugged servers are designed to process requests and deliver real-time data between client devices to increase the efficiency and productivity of industrial operations.Market Highlights

Global Rugged Server Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.57% in 2030.



Global Rugged Server Market to surpass USD 0.93 Billion by 2030 from USD 0.49 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.57% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The market is estimated to grow owing to several factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, advances in cloud computing, and surging demand for industrial IoT. Additionally, fueling demand for rugged servers in military, industrial, and power sectors and stringent regulatory standards across different sectors is projected to further boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.Global Rugged Server Market: Segments

Hardware segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Rugged Server Market is segmented by Offerings into Hardware, Software & Services. The hardware segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Hardware devices are core components of rugged server systems from which information is accessed and transmitted on a timely basis to client devices, such as computers. Motherboards, power supply, USB connector assembly, CPUs, and hard disk drives are predominantly hardware components provided by rugged server providers. These hardware devices aid in obtaining data and provides an efficient transfer to clients.Market Dynamics

Drivers

High adoption of cloud-based applications

Growing adoption of cloud-based applications is the significant factor driving the growth of the rugged servers’ market. With the increasing disruption of cloud storage in the global data storage market, several cloud service providers around the world are delivering centralized computation through a data center. The mounting adoption of cloud-based applications has resulted in the construction of various data centers across developing and advanced economies which are projected to stimulate market growth. In addition, the increased emphasis on data center construction from the military segment is also expected to boost demand for rugged servers in the coming years.Restraint

Privacy and security problems of data



In the overall activity of any organization, the protection and security of data play a crucial role. With the growing digitalization, security has become a major issue for many industries. As rugged servers are designed to function in harsh environments and are mainly deployed in remote places, automated safety mechanisms are needed to counteract the threat of malfunction, theft, malicious attacks, and accidents. Like any other device, rugged servers are not entirely resistant to incidents such as hacking and virus attacks, which primarily result in the loss and misuse of valuable data and adversely affect industrial operations by undermining the overall security process.Global Rugged Server Market: Key Players

Dell Technologies



Mercury Systems

Siemens

Core Systems

Crystal Group

Systel

Symmetrix

Trenton Systems

CP Technologies LLC

Emet OEM Solutions

Sparton Rugged Electronics

NCS Technologies, Inc.

Other prominent players



Global Rugged Server Market: Regions

Global Rugged Server Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Rugged Server Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Rugged Server Market because of technological growth, strengthened industrial infrastructure, presence of key players, and a higher rate of new technology adoption. Besides, the rising use of telecom network services by both domestic and industrial end-users, innovations in wireless cellular infrastructure, and increasing demand for secure data transfer in the region is estimated to proliferate the rugged servers’ market.

