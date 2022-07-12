 ALSTOM SA: Approval of resolutions as submitted by the Board of Directors

English French





Approval of resolutions as submitted by the Board of Directors

ALSTOM

Société Anonyme with share capital of €2,616,486,292

Headquarter: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

12 July 2022 – The Combined Shareholder’s Meeting of Alstom was held on 12 July 2022, under the chairmanship of Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Shareholders’ Meeting was the opportunity to review the highlights of the fiscal year 2021/22 as well as the first year of integration of Bombardier Transportation.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2021/22 financial statements and payment of the €0.25 per share dividend, together with the option for payment of dividends in cash or in new shares. The ex-dividend date is set at 20 July 2022.

Renewal of the four-year terms as Director of Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco, Ms. Clotilde Delbos and Mr. Baudouin Prot

Approval of the components of the compensation paid or allocated for 2021/22 and the compensation policy applicable in 2022/23 to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

All delegations of competence and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors

The full results of the votes as well as the presentations made to shareholders will be available on 20 July 2022 on the Alstom website.

About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022. Log onto www.alstom.com for more information Contacts







