Find Addiction Rehabs Makes It Easier to Find Drug and Alcohol Rehabs Near Me with Full Update of Resources

Find Addiction Rehabs (FAR), a company based in Boca Raton, FL that offers essential resources on addiction treatment and rehab, has announced that they have completely updated and redone their online resources for drug rehab and detox. This has the goal of making it easier for people who are interested in finding “drug rehabs near me.” This includes information for those who are looking for an alcohol detox facility. And lastly, they have released information on the emergence of cases of cannabis or cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), which is a medical condition that involves repeated episodes of severe and persistent nausea and vomiting in people who are struggling with chronic cannabis abuse.

The article about drug rehab facilities explains the importance of drug rehab programs, such as flushing away the dangerous chemicals from the body through a medically supervised detox; providing clinical support and structure designed to help patients recover from the physical and mental effects of the addiction; teaching clients how to handle stress without using drugs or alcohol; and more.

The importance of these drug rehab facilities has been on the rise because there has been a worsening of the substance abuse problem in the US during the past few years. According to a national survey in 2016, it was estimated that about 20.1 million people ages 12 and above have had a substance use disorder. About 15.1 million of them had a problem with alcohol addiction while the others were struggling with illegal drug use.

Substance use has a number of physical effects. These include: heart problems; diminished cognitive function; increased risk of injury; organ damage resulting from long-term abuse; and a weakened immune system. It has also some mental effects, such as problems with: memory, learning ability, behavior, concentration, level of consciousness. The mental problems can worsen to include depression, anxiety, or psychosis.

Meanwhile, for those who are struggling with alcohol use disorder, they might want to find alcohol detox near me. Alcohol detox is the process that will typically start with medical detox to help those who are struggling from alcohol use disorder. The steps for the alcohol detox process are: initial intake evaluation and admission into a detox facility; establishment of a customized treatment plan; dietary planning and nutritional counseling; and administration of medication to help with the management of withdrawal symptoms. Medical detox is important because abstaining from alcohol may result into severe withdrawal symptoms, such as delirium tremens, which can be life threatening.

Meanwhile, for people struggling with chronic cannabis abuse, CHS is one of the side effects of using cannabis in addition to several cognitive issues. It should be noted, however, that the medical use of marijuana is different from its recreational use. Medical marijuana strains usually contain more cannabidiol (CBD) than tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive component. In contrast, recreational marijuana strains have much more THC than CBD. CHS is caused by THC having negative effects on the digestive tract, which causes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and delayed gastric emptying. The nausea is persistent, the vomiting is severe and cyclic, and the affected person may experience weight loss and compulsive bathing.

Find Addiction Rehabs was founded with the goal of offering vital information resources for guiding people who are interested in treatment facilities for addiction either for themselves or for their loved ones. On their website, they publish content that is composed of expert articles and guest blogs, which means that it is not the typical directory listing or directory website that just presents or lists addiction treatment centers. The website functions as a comprehensive information center for different kinds of addiction problems and behaviors and the most up-to-date techniques for treatment to help those people who are struggling with an addiction to get started on the path toward recovery.

Those who would like to know more about the various kinds of addiction and their effects, such as cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, and their treatment can check out the Find Addiction Rehabs website or contact them through the telephone at any time of day or night.

