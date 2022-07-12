New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Projector Market: Market Segments; By Technology ; By Dimension By Lumen ; By Resolution By Projected Image Size ; By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191630/?utm_source=GNW

In devices such as cell phones, laptops, and cameras, these projectors are integrated. Portable projectors include miniaturized hardware, and software that can produce digital images onto a nearby viewing surface such as portable projection screens, notebooks, and walls. Market Highlights

Global Portable Projector Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.64% in 2030.



Global Portable Projector Market to surpass USD 2.46 billion by 2030 from USD 1.56 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.64 in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The factors such as technological advancements and digitalization in the education sector are boosting market growth. Global Portable Projector Market: Segments

Digital Light Processing (DLP)segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Portable Projector market is segmented by Technology into Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS). Digital Light Processing (DLP) segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 owing to the properties such as compact size, higher native contrast, and lighter weight compared to LCD and LCoS technologies. DLP projectors provide an excellent colorful, clear image with good contrast.Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Technology

Technological evolution in the development of portable projectors is estimated to drive the market. With the rapid advancements, portable projectors can be carried in pockets anywhere, they are no longer oversized and complex. Present-day portable projectors are fitted with memory devices that can store relevant data and can be connected to the internet. To access the information, they are available with USB, HDMI, and MHL ports and can be easily connected to tablets, smartphones and laptops. Furthermore, the image quality of the portable projectors is also expected to be improved with the rapid advances in display technologies, such as 4K and 8K display panels.Restraint



Operational issues regarding DLP technology

Most of the portable projectors come with DLP technology which provides vibrant image quality with high contrast. In DLP, however, the use of a spinning color wheel to modulate images has the ability to create on the screen a special visible artifact, generally referred to as the "rainbow effect". The rainbow effect may cause headache to the viewer. All these factors are anticipated to restrict the market growth.



Global Portable Projector Market: Key Players

Epson



Canon

LG

Dell

HP

Acer

Sony

Kodak

Philips

Panasonic

Asus

Texas Instruments

Other Prominent Players



Global Portable Projector Market: Regions

Global Portable Projector Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Global Portable Projector Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Portable Projector market as the region has a large consumer electronics market, which is the main application for portable projectors. North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall portable projector market. Besides, the rising advancements in technology in the region is projected to drive the market

