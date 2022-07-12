REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 12, 2022
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2022:
- Available resources on June 30, 2022: 30,000 Klépierre shares and 10,151,342.79 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over the first half of 2022: 5,727;
- Number of transactions on sell side the first half of 2022: 6,838;
- Traded volume on buy side over the first half of 2022: 1,549,656 shares for 34,462,443.42 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over the first half of 2022: 1,519,656 shares for 33,950,786.62 euros.
As a reminder,
- At December 31, 2021, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,663,000.00 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side
Number of transactions
|Sell side
Number of transactions
|Buy side
Number of shares
|Sell side
Number of shares
|Buy side
Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side
Traded volume in EUR
|3-Jan-22
|6
|11
|1,800
|1,500
|37,692.00
|31,575.00
|4-Jan-22
|9
|14
|3,500
|3,300
|75,740.00
|71,544.00
|5-Jan-22
|16
|20
|4,500
|4,500
|99,225.00
|99,405.00
|6-Jan-22
|36
|80
|13,500
|13,500
|295,785.00
|296,325.00
|7-Jan-22
|12
|15
|3,500
|3,700
|76,895.00
|81,511.00
|10-Jan-22
|22
|27
|6,000
|6,000
|135,780.00
|136,080.00
|11-Jan-22
|25
|32
|7,500
|7,500
|171,825.00
|172,125.00
|12-Jan-22
|37
|4
|15,450
|2,000
|349,324.50
|45,060.00
|13-Jan-22
|19
|23
|3,250
|4,500
|72,475.00
|100,620.00
|14-Jan-22
|20
|60
|7,500
|15,000
|168,450.00
|337,650.00
|17-Jan-22
|26
|48
|5,250
|8,250
|118,387.50
|186,367.50
|18-Jan-22
|13
|39
|3,100
|4,800
|69,843.00
|108,432.00
|19-Jan-22
|16
|27
|5,000
|5,000
|116,250.00
|116,650.00
|20-Jan-22
|44
|50
|12,000
|12,000
|282,000.00
|283,320.00
|21-Jan-22
|21
|18
|6,000
|6,000
|141,240.00
|141,600.00
|24-Jan-22
|73
|32
|18,450
|8,000
|429,516.00
|187,600.00
|25-Jan-22
|142
|228
|15,750
|24,000
|368,865.00
|563,040.00
|26-Jan-22
|52
|78
|15,000
|17,200
|360,750.00
|413,660.00
|27-Jan-22
|31
|23
|4,726
|4,026
|113,140.44
|96,704.52
|28-Jan-22
|71
|95
|20,000
|20,700
|465,200.00
|483,552.00
|31-Jan-22
|56
|62
|12,950
|12,950
|299,922.00
|301,864.50
|January 2022
|747
|986
|184,726
|184,426
|4,248,305.44
|4,254,685.52
|1-Feb-22
|41
|36
|10,500
|10,500
|245,910.00
|246,645.00
|2-Feb-22
|49
|35
|12,200
|7,500
|286,334.00
|176,250.00
|3-Feb-22
|55
|2
|17,500
|10,000
|397,250.00
|228,100.00
|4-Feb-22
|78
|55
|11,171
|9,671
|251,570.92
|218,758.02
|7-Feb-22
|20
|14
|2,484
|1,984
|55,666.44
|44,580.48
|8-Feb-22
|14
|11
|3,750
|4,250
|84,787.50
|96,177.50
|9-Feb-22
|21
|74
|6,000
|19,700
|139,440.00
|457,237.00
|10-Feb-22
|53
|59
|13,500
|13,500
|326,025.00
|326,430.00
|11-Feb-22
|55
|25
|14,700
|5,000
|352,359.00
|120,450.00
|14-Feb-22
|7
|1
|5,000
|2,500
|117,400.00
|59,150.00
|15-Feb-22
|24
|88
|6,000
|18,200
|142,920.00
|434,980.00
|16-Feb-22
|57
|60
|13,287
|13,287
|329,251.86
|330,049.08
|17-Feb-22
|16
|24
|4,500
|4,500
|116,325.00
|116,460.00
|18-Feb-22
|29
|37
|9,650
|9,650
|256,593.50
|256,497.00
|21-Feb-22
|62
|4
|11,678
|978
|303,861.56
|25,858.32
|22-Feb-22
|5
|28
|2,000
|4,000
|51,280.00
|104,000.00
|23-Feb-22
|47
|80
|11,254
|17,254
|293,504.32
|450,329.40
|24-Feb-22
|56
|47
|7,488
|6,488
|188,023.68
|163,757.12
|25-Feb-22
|19
|43
|5,250
|8,950
|133,035.00
|228,135.50
|28-Feb-22
|59
|97
|25,700
|25,700
|650,724.00
|653,037.00
|February 2022
|767
|820
|193,612
|193,612
|4,722,261.78
|4,736,881.42
|1-Mar-22
|25
|26
|8,500
|8,500
|217,260.00
|213,690.00
|2-Mar-22
|10
|10
|1,750
|1,750
|43,260.00
|42,542.50
|4-Mar-22
|26
|2
|6,200
|1,500
|140,492.00
|32,955.00
|7-Mar-22
|7
|0
|2,500
|0
|50,975.00
|0
|8-Mar-22
|45
|39
|7,750
|6,250
|165,307.50
|134,187.50
|9-Mar-22
|128
|180
|39,000
|47,700
|868,530.00
|1,062,279.00
|10-Mar-22
|58
|72
|17,000
|17,000
|383,520.00
|384,030.00
|11-Mar-22
|18
|13
|4,500
|4,500
|100,755.00
|101,025.00
|14-Mar-22
|36
|55
|9,500
|9,500
|218,500.00
|219,355.00
|15-Mar-22
|30
|31
|10,000
|10,000
|229,300.00
|230,100.00
|16-Mar-22
|77
|78
|20,250
|20,250
|489,240.00
|490,050.00
|17-Mar-22
|30
|2
|10,450
|750
|244,948.00
|17,940.00
|18-Mar-22
|7
|0
|5,000
|0
|114,150.00
|0
|21-Mar-22
|44
|0
|6,000
|0
|136,500.00
|0
|22-Mar-22
|52
|152
|13,250
|33,950
|309,387.50
|791,714.00
|23-Mar-22
|58
|19
|14,500
|4,800
|337,995.00
|112,176.00
|24-Mar-22
|38
|7
|9,000
|2,000
|204,660.00
|45,600.00
|25-Mar-22
|38
|126
|8,750
|25,450
|202,125.00
|589,167.50
|28-Mar-22
|53
|27
|15,500
|6,800
|366,110.00
|160,548.00
|29-Mar-22
|36
|108
|10,250
|18,950
|244,667.50
|453,094.50
|30-Mar-22
|78
|126
|20,500
|20,500
|508,605.00
|510,245.00
|31-Mar-22
|41
|5
|11,700
|2,000
|287,235.00
|49,400.00
|March 2022
|935
|1,078
|251,850
|242,150
|5,863,522.50
|5,640,099.00
|1-Apr-22
|38
|25
|5,000
|7,500
|120,050.00
|180,825.00
|4-Apr-22
|51
|0
|10,000
|0
|234,500.00
|0
|5-Apr-22
|36
|3
|8,250
|750
|191,400.00
|17,572.50
|6-Apr-22
|7
|0
|2,500
|0
|55,550.00
|0
|7-Apr-22
|8
|0
|1,250
|0
|27,350.00
|0
|8-Apr-22
|29
|50
|7,156
|13,406
|159,364.12
|300,428.46
|11-Apr-22
|48
|164
|13,500
|33,500
|313,875.00
|781,890.00
|12-Apr-22
|17
|0
|3,500
|0
|80,045.00
|0
|13-Apr-22
|24
|58
|6,750
|10,250
|154,777.50
|236,570.00
|14-Apr-22
|55
|66
|14,650
|12,150
|340,319.50
|283,216.50
|19-Apr-22
|66
|66
|25,000
|12,600
|582,750.00
|294,966.00
|20-Apr-22
|41
|113
|9,850
|22,250
|229,209.50
|519,315.00
|21-Apr-22
|56
|55
|13,500
|13,500
|319,680.00
|320,085.00
|22-Apr-22
|45
|0
|12,500
|0
|289,875.00
|0
|25-Apr-22
|53
|44
|14,250
|9,500
|327,180.00
|218,690.00
|26-Apr-22
|57
|152
|11,500
|31,250
|270,710.00
|735,312.50
|27-Apr-22
|51
|59
|8,750
|10,950
|205,362.50
|257,215.50
|28-Apr-22
|54
|52
|19,700
|17,000
|468,663.00
|402,050.00
|29-Apr-22
|55
|88
|21,500
|16,000
|494,285.00
|369,440.00
|April 2022
|791
|995
|209,106
|210,606
|4,864,946.12
|4,917,576.46
|2-May-22
|34
|41
|10,348
|8,848
|232,209.12
|201,911.36
|3-May-22
|14
|38
|4,000
|13,500
|90,720.00
|307,800.00
|4-May-22
|34
|20
|10,000
|5,500
|230,000.00
|126,995.00
|5-May-22
|9
|20
|2,500
|7,000
|57,950.00
|162,540.00
|6-May-22
|35
|0
|9,000
|0
|200,070.00
|0
|9-May-22
|21
|26
|7,500
|7,000
|162,975.00
|152,600.00
|10-May-22
|20
|52
|6,500
|11,500
|141,310.00
|251,160.00
|11-May-22
|39
|66
|8,821
|13,821
|196,531.88
|308,070.09
|12-May-22
|71
|126
|28,750
|28,450
|584,775.00
|579,811.00
|13-May-22
|62
|85
|19,700
|20,000
|418,625.00
|426,400.00
|16-May-22
|29
|31
|6,300
|6,000
|136,899.00
|130,680.00
|17-May-22
|43
|57
|13,050
|13,000
|291,928.50
|291,590.00
|18-May-22
|38
|28
|8,750
|8,800
|201,337.50
|202,488.00
|19-May-22
|85
|1
|17,800
|100
|380,564.00
|2,152.00
|20-May-22
|38
|180
|15,750
|33,450
|336,892.50
|716,833.50
|23-May-22
|43
|49
|11,200
|11,000
|241,584.00
|238,040.00
|24-May-22
|55
|56
|14,000
|12,500
|306,320.00
|273,625.00
|25-May-22
|63
|103
|25,500
|27,200
|557,175.00
|594,864.00
|26-May-22
|79
|156
|32,200
|32,100
|713,552.00
|712,620.00
|27-May-22
|70
|77
|22,850
|20,750
|494,017.00
|448,615.00
|30-May-22
|75
|59
|17,500
|15,000
|382,725.00
|328,050.00
|31-May-22
|21
|23
|6,500
|5,500
|137,150.00
|116,160.00
|May 2022
|978
|1,294
|298,519
|301,019
|6,495,310.50
|6,573,004.95
|1-Jun-22
|76
|158
|30,000
|35,000
|642,300.00
|749,700.00
|2-Jun-22
|61
|0
|19,000
|0
|397,860.00
|0
|3-Jun-22
|34
|169
|11,295
|30,995
|235,613.70
|650,585.05
|6-Jun-22
|13
|14
|3,025
|3,000
|64,069.50
|63,720.00
|7-Jun-22
|33
|48
|9,425
|9,450
|200,281.25
|201,379.50
|8-Jun-22
|31
|35
|8,217
|8,267
|175,515.12
|176,996.47
|9-Jun-22
|81
|35
|19,250
|9,500
|408,485.00
|203,015.00
|10-Jun-22
|72
|49
|14,250
|12,500
|289,417.50
|254,250.00
|13-Jun-22
|106
|66
|22,750
|12,000
|440,667.50
|232,560.00
|14-Jun-22
|149
|102
|43,000
|33,500
|816,140.00
|637,170.00
|15-Jun-22
|101
|152
|27,000
|44,000
|521,370.00
|853,600.00
|16-Jun-22
|83
|68
|24,500
|25,000
|473,585.00
|484,250.00
|17-Jun-22
|127
|143
|32,250
|36,750
|632,745.00
|722,137.50
|20-Jun-22
|55
|89
|13,750
|21,750
|273,487.50
|435,000.00
|21-Jun-22
|81
|63
|21,180
|18,180
|439,061.40
|377,598.60
|22-Jun-22
|58
|76
|12,250
|15,250
|250,022.50
|313,540.00
|23-Jun-22
|56
|44
|28,000
|5,000
|568,120.00
|101,800.00
|24-Jun-22
|19
|140
|5,000
|27,500
|101,750.00
|565,675.00
|27-Jun-22
|51
|100
|14,000
|15,500
|288,400.00
|320,540.00
|28-Jun-22
|55
|44
|14,450
|10,450
|302,005.00
|219,241.00
|29-Jun-22
|42
|0
|15,500
|0
|305,195.00
|0
|30-Jun-22
|125
|70
|23,751
|14,251
|442,006.11
|265,781.15
|June 2022
|1,509
|1,665
|411,843
|387,843
|8,268,097.08
|7,828,539.27
|FIRST HALF 2022
|5,727
|6,838
|1,549,656
|1,519,656
|34,462,443.42
|33,950,786.62
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 74 57 35 12 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 88 77 40 37 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
