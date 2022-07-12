English French

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 12, 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2022:

Available resources on June 30, 2022: 30,000 Klépierre shares and 10,151,342.79 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over the first half of 2022: 5,727;

Number of transactions on sell side the first half of 2022: 6,838;

Traded volume on buy side over the first half of 2022: 1,549,656 shares for 34,462,443.42 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over the first half of 2022: 1,519,656 shares for 33,950,786.62 euros.





As a reminder,

At December 31, 2021, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,663,000.00 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side

Number of transactions Sell side

Number of transactions Buy side

Number of shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy side

Traded volume in EUR Sell side

Traded volume in EUR 3-Jan-22 6 11 1,800 1,500 37,692.00 31,575.00 4-Jan-22 9 14 3,500 3,300 75,740.00 71,544.00 5-Jan-22 16 20 4,500 4,500 99,225.00 99,405.00 6-Jan-22 36 80 13,500 13,500 295,785.00 296,325.00 7-Jan-22 12 15 3,500 3,700 76,895.00 81,511.00 10-Jan-22 22 27 6,000 6,000 135,780.00 136,080.00 11-Jan-22 25 32 7,500 7,500 171,825.00 172,125.00 12-Jan-22 37 4 15,450 2,000 349,324.50 45,060.00 13-Jan-22 19 23 3,250 4,500 72,475.00 100,620.00 14-Jan-22 20 60 7,500 15,000 168,450.00 337,650.00 17-Jan-22 26 48 5,250 8,250 118,387.50 186,367.50 18-Jan-22 13 39 3,100 4,800 69,843.00 108,432.00 19-Jan-22 16 27 5,000 5,000 116,250.00 116,650.00 20-Jan-22 44 50 12,000 12,000 282,000.00 283,320.00 21-Jan-22 21 18 6,000 6,000 141,240.00 141,600.00 24-Jan-22 73 32 18,450 8,000 429,516.00 187,600.00 25-Jan-22 142 228 15,750 24,000 368,865.00 563,040.00 26-Jan-22 52 78 15,000 17,200 360,750.00 413,660.00 27-Jan-22 31 23 4,726 4,026 113,140.44 96,704.52 28-Jan-22 71 95 20,000 20,700 465,200.00 483,552.00 31-Jan-22 56 62 12,950 12,950 299,922.00 301,864.50 January 2022 747 986 184,726 184,426 4,248,305.44 4,254,685.52 1-Feb-22 41 36 10,500 10,500 245,910.00 246,645.00 2-Feb-22 49 35 12,200 7,500 286,334.00 176,250.00 3-Feb-22 55 2 17,500 10,000 397,250.00 228,100.00 4-Feb-22 78 55 11,171 9,671 251,570.92 218,758.02 7-Feb-22 20 14 2,484 1,984 55,666.44 44,580.48 8-Feb-22 14 11 3,750 4,250 84,787.50 96,177.50 9-Feb-22 21 74 6,000 19,700 139,440.00 457,237.00 10-Feb-22 53 59 13,500 13,500 326,025.00 326,430.00 11-Feb-22 55 25 14,700 5,000 352,359.00 120,450.00 14-Feb-22 7 1 5,000 2,500 117,400.00 59,150.00 15-Feb-22 24 88 6,000 18,200 142,920.00 434,980.00 16-Feb-22 57 60 13,287 13,287 329,251.86 330,049.08 17-Feb-22 16 24 4,500 4,500 116,325.00 116,460.00 18-Feb-22 29 37 9,650 9,650 256,593.50 256,497.00 21-Feb-22 62 4 11,678 978 303,861.56 25,858.32 22-Feb-22 5 28 2,000 4,000 51,280.00 104,000.00 23-Feb-22 47 80 11,254 17,254 293,504.32 450,329.40 24-Feb-22 56 47 7,488 6,488 188,023.68 163,757.12 25-Feb-22 19 43 5,250 8,950 133,035.00 228,135.50 28-Feb-22 59 97 25,700 25,700 650,724.00 653,037.00 February 2022 767 820 193,612 193,612 4,722,261.78 4,736,881.42 1-Mar-22 25 26 8,500 8,500 217,260.00 213,690.00 2-Mar-22 10 10 1,750 1,750 43,260.00 42,542.50 4-Mar-22 26 2 6,200 1,500 140,492.00 32,955.00 7-Mar-22 7 0 2,500 0 50,975.00 0 8-Mar-22 45 39 7,750 6,250 165,307.50 134,187.50 9-Mar-22 128 180 39,000 47,700 868,530.00 1,062,279.00 10-Mar-22 58 72 17,000 17,000 383,520.00 384,030.00 11-Mar-22 18 13 4,500 4,500 100,755.00 101,025.00 14-Mar-22 36 55 9,500 9,500 218,500.00 219,355.00 15-Mar-22 30 31 10,000 10,000 229,300.00 230,100.00 16-Mar-22 77 78 20,250 20,250 489,240.00 490,050.00 17-Mar-22 30 2 10,450 750 244,948.00 17,940.00 18-Mar-22 7 0 5,000 0 114,150.00 0 21-Mar-22 44 0 6,000 0 136,500.00 0 22-Mar-22 52 152 13,250 33,950 309,387.50 791,714.00 23-Mar-22 58 19 14,500 4,800 337,995.00 112,176.00 24-Mar-22 38 7 9,000 2,000 204,660.00 45,600.00 25-Mar-22 38 126 8,750 25,450 202,125.00 589,167.50 28-Mar-22 53 27 15,500 6,800 366,110.00 160,548.00 29-Mar-22 36 108 10,250 18,950 244,667.50 453,094.50 30-Mar-22 78 126 20,500 20,500 508,605.00 510,245.00 31-Mar-22 41 5 11,700 2,000 287,235.00 49,400.00 March 2022 935 1,078 251,850 242,150 5,863,522.50 5,640,099.00 1-Apr-22 38 25 5,000 7,500 120,050.00 180,825.00 4-Apr-22 51 0 10,000 0 234,500.00 0 5-Apr-22 36 3 8,250 750 191,400.00 17,572.50 6-Apr-22 7 0 2,500 0 55,550.00 0 7-Apr-22 8 0 1,250 0 27,350.00 0 8-Apr-22 29 50 7,156 13,406 159,364.12 300,428.46 11-Apr-22 48 164 13,500 33,500 313,875.00 781,890.00 12-Apr-22 17 0 3,500 0 80,045.00 0 13-Apr-22 24 58 6,750 10,250 154,777.50 236,570.00 14-Apr-22 55 66 14,650 12,150 340,319.50 283,216.50 19-Apr-22 66 66 25,000 12,600 582,750.00 294,966.00 20-Apr-22 41 113 9,850 22,250 229,209.50 519,315.00 21-Apr-22 56 55 13,500 13,500 319,680.00 320,085.00 22-Apr-22 45 0 12,500 0 289,875.00 0 25-Apr-22 53 44 14,250 9,500 327,180.00 218,690.00 26-Apr-22 57 152 11,500 31,250 270,710.00 735,312.50 27-Apr-22 51 59 8,750 10,950 205,362.50 257,215.50 28-Apr-22 54 52 19,700 17,000 468,663.00 402,050.00 29-Apr-22 55 88 21,500 16,000 494,285.00 369,440.00 April 2022 791 995 209,106 210,606 4,864,946.12 4,917,576.46 2-May-22 34 41 10,348 8,848 232,209.12 201,911.36 3-May-22 14 38 4,000 13,500 90,720.00 307,800.00 4-May-22 34 20 10,000 5,500 230,000.00 126,995.00 5-May-22 9 20 2,500 7,000 57,950.00 162,540.00 6-May-22 35 0 9,000 0 200,070.00 0 9-May-22 21 26 7,500 7,000 162,975.00 152,600.00 10-May-22 20 52 6,500 11,500 141,310.00 251,160.00 11-May-22 39 66 8,821 13,821 196,531.88 308,070.09 12-May-22 71 126 28,750 28,450 584,775.00 579,811.00 13-May-22 62 85 19,700 20,000 418,625.00 426,400.00 16-May-22 29 31 6,300 6,000 136,899.00 130,680.00 17-May-22 43 57 13,050 13,000 291,928.50 291,590.00 18-May-22 38 28 8,750 8,800 201,337.50 202,488.00 19-May-22 85 1 17,800 100 380,564.00 2,152.00 20-May-22 38 180 15,750 33,450 336,892.50 716,833.50 23-May-22 43 49 11,200 11,000 241,584.00 238,040.00 24-May-22 55 56 14,000 12,500 306,320.00 273,625.00 25-May-22 63 103 25,500 27,200 557,175.00 594,864.00 26-May-22 79 156 32,200 32,100 713,552.00 712,620.00 27-May-22 70 77 22,850 20,750 494,017.00 448,615.00 30-May-22 75 59 17,500 15,000 382,725.00 328,050.00 31-May-22 21 23 6,500 5,500 137,150.00 116,160.00 May 2022 978 1,294 298,519 301,019 6,495,310.50 6,573,004.95 1-Jun-22 76 158 30,000 35,000 642,300.00 749,700.00 2-Jun-22 61 0 19,000 0 397,860.00 0 3-Jun-22 34 169 11,295 30,995 235,613.70 650,585.05 6-Jun-22 13 14 3,025 3,000 64,069.50 63,720.00 7-Jun-22 33 48 9,425 9,450 200,281.25 201,379.50 8-Jun-22 31 35 8,217 8,267 175,515.12 176,996.47 9-Jun-22 81 35 19,250 9,500 408,485.00 203,015.00 10-Jun-22 72 49 14,250 12,500 289,417.50 254,250.00 13-Jun-22 106 66 22,750 12,000 440,667.50 232,560.00 14-Jun-22 149 102 43,000 33,500 816,140.00 637,170.00 15-Jun-22 101 152 27,000 44,000 521,370.00 853,600.00 16-Jun-22 83 68 24,500 25,000 473,585.00 484,250.00 17-Jun-22 127 143 32,250 36,750 632,745.00 722,137.50 20-Jun-22 55 89 13,750 21,750 273,487.50 435,000.00 21-Jun-22 81 63 21,180 18,180 439,061.40 377,598.60 22-Jun-22 58 76 12,250 15,250 250,022.50 313,540.00 23-Jun-22 56 44 28,000 5,000 568,120.00 101,800.00 24-Jun-22 19 140 5,000 27,500 101,750.00 565,675.00 27-Jun-22 51 100 14,000 15,500 288,400.00 320,540.00 28-Jun-22 55 44 14,450 10,450 302,005.00 219,241.00 29-Jun-22 42 0 15,500 0 305,195.00 0 30-Jun-22 125 70 23,751 14,251 442,006.11 265,781.15 June 2022 1,509 1,665 411,843 387,843 8,268,097.08 7,828,539.27 FIRST HALF 2022 5,727 6,838 1,549,656 1,519,656 34,462,443.42 33,950,786.62





