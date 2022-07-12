Semi-Annual Statement of Liquidity Agreement

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 12, 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2022:

  • Available resources on June 30, 2022: 30,000 Klépierre shares and 10,151,342.79 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over the first half of 2022: 5,727;
  • Number of transactions on sell side the first half of 2022: 6,838;
  • Traded volume on buy side over the first half of 2022: 1,549,656 shares for 34,462,443.42 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over the first half of 2022: 1,519,656 shares for 33,950,786.62 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At December 31, 2021, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,663,000.00 euros.
  • At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

DateBuy side
Number of transactions		Sell side
Number of transactions		Buy side
Number of shares		Sell side
Number of shares		Buy side
Traded volume in EUR		Sell side
Traded volume in EUR
3-Jan-226111,8001,50037,692.0031,575.00
4-Jan-229143,5003,30075,740.0071,544.00
5-Jan-2216204,5004,50099,225.0099,405.00
6-Jan-22368013,50013,500295,785.00296,325.00
7-Jan-2212153,5003,70076,895.0081,511.00
10-Jan-2222276,0006,000135,780.00136,080.00
11-Jan-2225327,5007,500171,825.00172,125.00
12-Jan-2237415,4502,000349,324.5045,060.00
13-Jan-2219233,2504,50072,475.00100,620.00
14-Jan-2220607,50015,000168,450.00337,650.00
17-Jan-2226485,2508,250118,387.50186,367.50
18-Jan-2213393,1004,80069,843.00108,432.00
19-Jan-2216275,0005,000116,250.00116,650.00
20-Jan-22445012,00012,000282,000.00283,320.00
21-Jan-2221186,0006,000141,240.00141,600.00
24-Jan-22733218,4508,000429,516.00187,600.00
25-Jan-2214222815,75024,000368,865.00563,040.00
26-Jan-22527815,00017,200360,750.00413,660.00
27-Jan-2231234,7264,026113,140.4496,704.52
28-Jan-22719520,00020,700465,200.00483,552.00
31-Jan-22566212,95012,950299,922.00301,864.50
January 2022747986184,726184,4264,248,305.444,254,685.52
1-Feb-22413610,50010,500245,910.00246,645.00
2-Feb-22493512,2007,500286,334.00176,250.00
3-Feb-2255217,50010,000397,250.00228,100.00
4-Feb-22785511,1719,671251,570.92218,758.02
7-Feb-2220142,4841,98455,666.4444,580.48
8-Feb-2214113,7504,25084,787.5096,177.50
9-Feb-2221746,00019,700139,440.00457,237.00
10-Feb-22535913,50013,500326,025.00326,430.00
11-Feb-22552514,7005,000352,359.00120,450.00
14-Feb-22715,0002,500117,400.0059,150.00
15-Feb-2224886,00018,200142,920.00434,980.00
16-Feb-22576013,28713,287329,251.86330,049.08
17-Feb-2216244,5004,500116,325.00116,460.00
18-Feb-2229379,6509,650256,593.50256,497.00
21-Feb-2262411,678978303,861.5625,858.32
22-Feb-225282,0004,00051,280.00104,000.00
23-Feb-22478011,25417,254293,504.32450,329.40
24-Feb-2256477,4886,488188,023.68163,757.12
25-Feb-2219435,2508,950133,035.00228,135.50
28-Feb-22599725,70025,700650,724.00653,037.00
February 2022767820193,612193,6124,722,261.784,736,881.42
1-Mar-2225268,5008,500217,260.00213,690.00
2-Mar-2210101,7501,75043,260.0042,542.50
4-Mar-222626,2001,500140,492.0032,955.00
7-Mar-22702,500050,975.000
8-Mar-2245397,7506,250165,307.50134,187.50
9-Mar-2212818039,00047,700868,530.001,062,279.00
10-Mar-22587217,00017,000383,520.00384,030.00
11-Mar-2218134,5004,500100,755.00101,025.00
14-Mar-2236559,5009,500218,500.00219,355.00
15-Mar-22303110,00010,000229,300.00230,100.00
16-Mar-22777820,25020,250489,240.00490,050.00
17-Mar-2230210,450750244,948.0017,940.00
18-Mar-22705,0000114,150.000
21-Mar-224406,0000136,500.000
22-Mar-225215213,25033,950309,387.50791,714.00
23-Mar-22581914,5004,800337,995.00112,176.00
24-Mar-223879,0002,000204,660.0045,600.00
25-Mar-22381268,75025,450202,125.00589,167.50
28-Mar-22532715,5006,800366,110.00160,548.00
29-Mar-223610810,25018,950244,667.50453,094.50
30-Mar-227812620,50020,500508,605.00510,245.00
31-Mar-2241511,7002,000287,235.0049,400.00
March 20229351,078251,850242,1505,863,522.505,640,099.00
1-Apr-2238255,0007,500120,050.00180,825.00
4-Apr-2251010,0000234,500.000
5-Apr-223638,250750191,400.0017,572.50
6-Apr-22702,500055,550.000
7-Apr-22801,250027,350.000
8-Apr-2229507,15613,406159,364.12300,428.46
11-Apr-224816413,50033,500313,875.00781,890.00
12-Apr-221703,500080,045.000
13-Apr-2224586,75010,250154,777.50236,570.00
14-Apr-22556614,65012,150340,319.50283,216.50
19-Apr-22666625,00012,600582,750.00294,966.00
20-Apr-22411139,85022,250229,209.50519,315.00
21-Apr-22565513,50013,500319,680.00320,085.00
22-Apr-2245012,5000289,875.000
25-Apr-22534414,2509,500327,180.00218,690.00
26-Apr-225715211,50031,250270,710.00735,312.50
27-Apr-2251598,75010,950205,362.50257,215.50
28-Apr-22545219,70017,000468,663.00402,050.00
29-Apr-22558821,50016,000494,285.00369,440.00
April 2022791995209,106210,6064,864,946.124,917,576.46
2-May-22344110,3488,848232,209.12201,911.36
3-May-2214384,00013,50090,720.00307,800.00
4-May-22342010,0005,500230,000.00126,995.00
5-May-229202,5007,00057,950.00162,540.00
6-May-223509,0000200,070.000
9-May-2221267,5007,000162,975.00152,600.00
10-May-2220526,50011,500141,310.00251,160.00
11-May-2239668,82113,821196,531.88308,070.09
12-May-227112628,75028,450584,775.00579,811.00
13-May-22628519,70020,000418,625.00426,400.00
16-May-2229316,3006,000136,899.00130,680.00
17-May-22435713,05013,000291,928.50291,590.00
18-May-2238288,7508,800201,337.50202,488.00
19-May-2285117,800100380,564.002,152.00
20-May-223818015,75033,450336,892.50716,833.50
23-May-22434911,20011,000241,584.00238,040.00
24-May-22555614,00012,500306,320.00273,625.00
25-May-226310325,50027,200557,175.00594,864.00
26-May-227915632,20032,100713,552.00712,620.00
27-May-22707722,85020,750494,017.00448,615.00
30-May-22755917,50015,000382,725.00328,050.00
31-May-2221236,5005,500137,150.00116,160.00
May 20229781,294298,519301,0196,495,310.506,573,004.95
1-Jun-227615830,00035,000642,300.00749,700.00
2-Jun-2261019,0000397,860.000
3-Jun-223416911,29530,995235,613.70650,585.05
6-Jun-2213143,0253,00064,069.5063,720.00
7-Jun-2233489,4259,450200,281.25201,379.50
8-Jun-2231358,2178,267175,515.12176,996.47
9-Jun-22813519,2509,500408,485.00203,015.00
10-Jun-22724914,25012,500289,417.50254,250.00
13-Jun-221066622,75012,000440,667.50232,560.00
14-Jun-2214910243,00033,500816,140.00637,170.00
15-Jun-2210115227,00044,000521,370.00853,600.00
16-Jun-22836824,50025,000473,585.00484,250.00
17-Jun-2212714332,25036,750632,745.00722,137.50
20-Jun-22558913,75021,750273,487.50435,000.00
21-Jun-22816321,18018,180439,061.40377,598.60
22-Jun-22587612,25015,250250,022.50313,540.00
23-Jun-22564428,0005,000568,120.00101,800.00
24-Jun-22191405,00027,500101,750.00565,675.00
27-Jun-225110014,00015,500288,400.00320,540.00
28-Jun-22554414,45010,450302,005.00219,241.00
29-Jun-2242015,5000305,195.000
30-Jun-221257023,75114,251442,006.11265,781.15
June 20221,5091,665411,843387,8438,268,097.087,828,539.27
FIRST HALF 20225,7276,8381,549,6561,519,65634,462,443.4233,950,786.62


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 74 57 35 12 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 88 77 40 37 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com		 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

