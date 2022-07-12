HealthRecon Connect Successfully Completes Surveillance Audit for its ISO Certifications

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a leading US based revenue cycle management solutions provider, announced that it has successfully completed the surveillance audit for the following ISO certifications which were first awarded in 2021.



ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems)

ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management)

ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems)

The audit found zero deviations and confirmed that its internal systems and processes are compliant with the requisite ISO standards. The organization hails this achievement as a testament to its continuous commitment to provide cutting-edge RCM solutions to its clients. The audit results also demonstrate, organization’s adherence to highest information security standards. The organization has achieved this status by implementing industry-leading processes and controls to safeguard protected health information (PHI) and business sensitive information of its clients.

HealthRecon Connect also received the HIPAA Seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group for the second year in a row. The certification validates company’s firm adherence to regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH.

HealthRecon Connect is committed to maintaining the highest legal and ethical standards in its operations. The organization maintains a zero-tolerance policy for compliance deviations and places great emphasis on operating a comprehensive compliance framework, focusing on processes and outcomes.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com

Media Contact

Varun Chandramohan

comms@healthreconconnect.com

www.healthreconconnect.com