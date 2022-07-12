New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pico Projector Market: Market Segments: By Product Type ; By Technology ; By Component ; By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191629/?utm_source=GNW

The Pico projector consists of different types of technologies such as DLP (Digital Light Processing), LCoS (Liquid Silicon Crystal), LBS (Laser Beam Steering), HLP (Holographic Laser Projection).Market Highlights

Global Pico Projector Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 14.09% in 2030.



Global Pico Projector Market to surpass USD 36.45 billion by 2030 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.09% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The growth of the market for portable projectors is anticipated to rise due to digitalization in the education sector and the advancement of technology in portable projectors. In addition, significant investment in the introduction of state-of-the-art technology-based devices in the education sector is likely to fuel market growth. Global Pico Projector Market: Segments

USB Projector segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Pico Projector Market is segmented by product type into USB Projector, Embedded Projector, Laser Projector, Media player Projector, and Standalone. USB projector segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, business & education, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flexible design and cost-efficient

Portable projectors have built-in speakers and batteries and provide high resolution for better picture quality. These devices are easy to carry and can easily fit in pockets. Portable projectors are available at a reasonable price, making them an economically viable option for home entertainment purposes. They are mainly purchased on the basis of their portability, convenience, and budget characteristics.Restraint

Technological constraints

Portable projectors equipped with Digital Light Processing technology are mostly preferred because they offer high-contrast vibrant image quality compared to other technologies. However, the spinning color wheel used to modulate images has the potential to emit a unique visible artifact on the screen, commonly referred to as the "rainbow effect." This is because of the colors separating distinctly red, green, and blue due to the sequential update of the color from the wheel. As LCD projectors always deliver a constant red, green and blue image at the same time, the rainbow effect is not the case with LCD projectors. Besides, health and safety issues related to the use of laser sources in laser beam steering are the key factors impeding the growth of the global market.



Global Textiles Chemicals Market: Key Players

Acer



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Epson

Canon

Panasonic

Philips

Casio

Infocus

Sony

Asus

Kodak

Other Prominent Players



Global Pico Projector Market: Regions

Global Pico Projector Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Global Pico Projector Market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 owing to rising disposable income, awareness about the recent developments, and technological advancements in the projectors. Rising demand for portable consumer electronics in the region has also expanded the Pico Projector Market in the region. China & Japan are the major contributors to the market in the region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________