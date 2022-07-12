Roomer Selected by PC Magazine as One of Best 2022 Travel Apps: Company Recognized Alongside Hotels.com, Priceline, Hotel Tonight and Kayak

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When PC Magazine names its Best Apps of the Year, people take notice. PC Magazine has recognized the Roomer Travel marketplace (roomertravel.com) (founded 2013) as a top travel app, alongside Hotels.com, Hotel Tonight, Priceline and Kayak.

Roomer operates on a simple, elegant idea: help people stuck with nonrefundable hotel rooms to sell them to others on a marketplace that connects sellers and buyers. Nonrefundable rooms can be posted and sold by the room holder, often at discounts from the then-current rate. The discounts can be incredibly good for the buyer, and Roomer ensures the transfer of funds to the seller from the sale of the reservation within 10 days following the date of check out.

Simple and brilliant, with global reach and thousands of choices, Roomer Travel saves consumers money. PC Magazine said it best: "What should you do when you've prepaid for a hotel and you suddenly have to cancel? Download the Roomer Travel App or go to roomertravel.com/sell, the marketplace for prepaid hotel stays. Roomer can help you recoup money that might otherwise be lost to the travel gods, and it can save you money when you buy a hotel reservation at a discount from someone who can't use it. You can explore hotel stays that people are trying to sell by location or date."

The Future-Forward of Travel

Roomer Travel CEO Gon Ben David was pleased with the enhanced recognition: "The past two years have been challenging for travelers and travel companies alike, facing unprecedented amount of cancellations - from the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, until today when thousands of flights are cancelled on a regular basis.

We are honored to serve travelers all around the world who are looking to get some of their money back in a case of cancellation - or alternatively find a great deal at the time of rising costs, from someone else who can't make it. This is a real win-win."

Roomer Travel is the marketplace for travel accommodations, recognized by CNN, YAHOO!, Forbes, Mashable, The New York Times, NBC News and others. We host a marketplace for holders of nonrefundable hotel rooms to sell to buyers seeking a great deal or last-minute getaway. And our automated validation system verifies the authenticity of every single reservation on our website.

