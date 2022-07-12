Anyscale Co-Founder and President, Ion Stoica, to Speak on Distributed Computing and the Future of AI at VentureBeat Transform 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyscale , the company behind Ray open source, the compute platform that enables the instant scaling of any AI and ML applications, today announced Co-founder and President Ion Stoica will be featured as a key presenter at VentureBeat’s Transform 2022. Transform is the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers. Ion Stoica will take the stage with Matt Marshall, Editor-in-Chief at VentureBeat, on Tuesday July 19 in San Francisco, CA to discuss how innovations in distributed computing and AI have transformed organization’s ability to achieve the full potential of AI. The fireside chat will also be available as an online stream. To register, visit http://transform.venturebeat.com.



WHAT: Stoica will join a group of esteemed AI thought leaders, when he takes the stage to discuss how and why the future of AI is distributed. In this fireside chat, Stoica will focus on how organizations and AI teams can build and scale AI and ML effortlessly and accelerate, realizing the potential of their AI initiatives. Stoica joins execute speakers from some of the world’s largest organizations: https://transform.venturebeat.com/page/2113228/speaker WHO: Ion Stoica is the co-founder and president of Anyscale, and the co-founder and executive chairman of Databricks. Stoica also serves as a professor in the EECS Department at UC Berkeley, and as a director of the Sky Computing Lab. In the past, he was the Director of RISELab and co-director of AMPLab at UC Berkeley. In 2006, he also co-founded Conviva, a startup to commercialize technologies for large scale video distribution. Stoica is an ACM Fellow and has received numerous awards, including the SIGCOMM Test of Time Award (2011), and the ACM doctoral dissertation award (2001). Stoica holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.S. in Computer Science and Control Engineering from Polytechnic University Bucharest. WHEN: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 4:20 pm PT WHERE: The Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94105

About Anyscale

