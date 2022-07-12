ClearInfo and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver the Data Assembly Service Platform to the Federal Government

ROCKVILLE, Md. and RESTON, Va., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearInfo, a leader in enterprise information management and business process solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ClearInfo’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its unstructured data management solutions available to the Federal Government through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and several contracts including Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.



ClearInfo DATA ASSEMBLY SERVICE

The ever-growing silos of disconnected information continue to challenge every organization. Currently, 80% of business data is unstructured. Understanding and linking structured and unstructured data can be difficult and time consuming.

This impacts organizations by causing:

High operational cost

Lack of data integrity

Data accessibility

Longer process cycles

Inability to achieve a clean audit opinion



ClearInfo Data Assembly Service connects structured and unstructured data to deliver enhanced organizational data understanding and control. By implementing Data Assembly Service’s simplified steps, Federal agencies can expect the following outcomes:

Eliminate Redundant, Obsolete or Trivial (ROT) data

Identify and inventory any content

Connect and unify data to improve efficiency

Drastically speed up audit response times across all data types

Make it easier than ever to bring data into compliance processes

Improve decision making with complete actionable information

“A major financial audit challenge faced by the Department of Defense is the inability to connect and align structured and unstructured data,” said Ray Chance, Chief Technology Officer at ClearInfo. “The Data Assembly Service Platform is the perfect solution to address this challenge. The platform eliminates financial content silos and brings transactional data and key supporting documents together throughout the entire process life cycle to create a single source of truth. Implementing the Data Assembly Service’s financial management tools improves practices and moves the DoD toward a positive, clean and unmodified audit outcome.”

“Carahsoft is proud to partner with ClearInfo to bring the Data Assembly Service Platform to Federal agencies in need of tailored data integrity and accessibility services. This platform assists agencies in efficient decision making, audit preparation and compliance management,” said Ryon Williams, Sales Manager at Carahsoft. “ClearInfo has a proven understanding of the challenges facing agencies covered by the DoD Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) mandates, and we look forward to working with ClearInfo and our reseller partners to enable agencies to streamline the path to actionable and compliant data.”

The Data Assembly Service Platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), allowing Federal agencies to procure ClearInfo’s specialized service in a secure and resilient cloud environment. AWS GovCloud (US) is designed to address specific regulatory and compliance requirements of U.S. Government agencies at the Federal, State and Local level, as well as contractors and Educational institutions that run sensitive workloads in the cloud. Beyond the assurance programs applicable to all AWS Regions, the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions allow customers to adhere to U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), FedRAMP, and DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products, related services and hardware. The contract is open to all Army, Department of Defense (DoD), Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis with no fees. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from ClearInfo to support Federal agencies’ enterprise modernization goals.

ClearInfo’s Data Assembly Service platform is available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the ClearInfo team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7472 or ClearInfo@carahsoft.com.

