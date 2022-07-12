New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Room Management Market: Market Segments: By Components ; By Delivery Mode ; By Solution By End-User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191628/?utm_source=GNW

Operating room management necessitates proper management of the OR to ensure efficient and safe care to the patients.Market Highlights

Global Operating Room Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.50% in 2030.



Global Operating Room Management Market to exceed USD 6.06 billion by 2030 from USD 2.23 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.50% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Global operating room (OR) management is anticipated to observe growth in the future years owing to advancements in technologies, rise in geriatric population, increased investments and initiatives by the government, and rising prevalence of diseases among the populace across the globe which would require the use of operating room management for the effective and efficient functioning of the OR.Global Operating Room Management Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Operating Room Management market is segmented by component into Software and Services. The software segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 owing to rising demand for the installation of the operating room management software.Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Technology

With the developments in technology and introduction of new methods of treating patients such as robot-assisted surgeries, the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries, and mounting inclination towards non-invasive surgical procedures are increasing the demand for the OR management software which is driving the growth of the global market.Restraint

Dearth in skilled professionals

Higher costs involved in the installation and maintenance of the operating management room system are restraining the growth of the global market. Besides, a lack of skilled professionals to operate the system is also anticipated to impede the growth of the global market.



Global Operating Room Management Market: Key Players

Global Operating Room Management Market: Regions

Global Operating Room Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Operating Room Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to rising investments and the introduction of various reforms to modernize the health care system, increasing requirements to curb healthcare costs, and enriched IT infrastructure in the region. Also, the growing patient volume, need to reduce healthcare costs, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to drive market growth in the region

