Walter P Moore Announces Design-Build Leadership Appointment

Tampa, FL, July 12, 2022



“The design-build market has grown tremendously and is expected to account for nearly half of all construction spending by 2025. With Walter P Moore’s expertise and integrated delivery, we can bring value to contractors and design-build projects in the future, and by promoting Scott to this level of leadership, we are prioritizing our position in the design-build market. Scott has a proven track record of building extraordinary client relationships and uses innovative and collaborative methods to compress schedules and improve bid reliability. He’s an excellent choice for this role and we are excited for him to lead this team,” says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.



Martin, a Principal in the firm’s Tampa office, has led several critical design-build projects in his career including the Tampa International Airport – Main Terminal and Airport Concession Redevelopment, Confidential Entertainment Land Expansion, Florida International University - Academic Health Center 5, Salvador Dali Museum, and the Florida State University College of Medicine. In addition to his role, Martin will fulfill a Project Director / Principal in Charge role for mega-projects nationally that will benefit from his skills and expertise in integrated project delivery. An advocate in the industry, Martin will also be assuming the role of President for ACEC of Florida later this month.



“Scott is a proven leader in our firm, having successfully managed two of our largest design-build projects over the last few years. His collaborative, team-building approach combined with his ability to leverage our trans-disciplinary, integrated design services yields cost-effective and efficient solutions that our design-build partners value. We're pleased to have Scott in this role," says Blair Hanuschak, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group.

About Walter P Moore

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, technology consulting, and construction engineering services, they design cost- and resource-efficient solutions that are forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 24 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

