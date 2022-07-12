New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Fabric Market: Market Segments: By Fabric Type ; By Raw Material ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191626/?utm_source=GNW

Healthcare fabrics are mainly designed to reduce the risk of contamination and to prevent microbes and the spread of infections and diseases on the fabric. These fabrics are created by using technologies including knitting, weaving, and non-weaving.Market Highlights

Global Healthcare Fabric Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.34% in 2030.

Global Healthcare Fabric Market to surpass USD 31.29 billion by 2030 from USD 16.93 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.34% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The market is estimated to proliferate owing to increasing utilization of fabric in hygiene products and availability of improved quality healthcare fabric. Furthermore, the rising concern towards control of infection among the healthcare industry along with the significant demand for non-woven fabrics are contributing to the growth of the market.



Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Segments

Non-woven Fabrics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Healthcare Fabric market is segmented by fabric type into Non-woven, Woven, and Knitted. Non-woven Fabrics held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Non-woven fabrics are highly used in hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products. They provide effective barriers against bacteria, hence making it possible to dispose of potentially contaminated items. They have excellent absorption properties, comfort, smoothness, low parameter elongation, and cost-effectiveness.Market Dynamics

Drivers

Availability of high-quality healthcare fabrics

The availability of improved quality fabrics is influencing hospitals and medical centers to procure healthcare fabrics. Rapidly developing medical infrastructure, rising surgical procedures, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness of better healthcare practices have accelerated the demand for high-quality fabrics in the healthcare industry. These fabrics are employed in various healthcare applications such as dressing products, privacy curtains, upholstery, blankets & bedding, surgical gowns & drapes to reduce the risk of infection.Restraint

Fluctuating prices of raw material

Volatility in the prices of raw materials including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, polycarbonate, and polyester is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Prices of these polymers depend on the supply & demand of raw materials. The fluctuating prices of these raw materials bring volatility into producer margins which may further restrict the growth of the healthcare fabrics market.



Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Key Players

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Freudenberg Group

Designtex,

Herman Miller

Standard Textile

Paramount Tech Fab Industries

Brentani

Arc-Com

Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

Architex International.

Other Prominent Players



Global Healthcare Fabric Market: Regions

Global Healthcare Fabric Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Healthcare Fabric Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Healthcare Fabric market owing to changing lifestyles coupled with the growing awareness towards the use of hygiene products. In addition, booming textile industries and the presence of major players in the region are anticipated to strengthen the market.

