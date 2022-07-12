Proactive news headlines including Clean Seed Capital, Nextleaf Solutions, Recruiter.com, Tartisan Nickel, Nextech AR Solutions, TraceSafe and Victory Resources

New York , July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Empower Clinics subsidiary Medisure launches latest version of its blood glucose monitor across Canada click here
- Phunware's Smart Advocacy Solution to offer Twitter integrations for politicians and organizations looking to better reach audiences click here
- Nextleaf Solutions announces the launch of its new Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape expected to hit British Columbia this summer click here
- Deepspatial secures purchase order for Geo-AI Platform with global frozen food conglomerate click here
- Bridgeline Digital says PharmaDirect selects Celebros software to power its on-site search click here
- Clean Seed Capital welcomes Indian ministerial delegation to its agricultural technology facilities in Saskatoon click here
- Recruiter.com highlights continued job mobility, demand for IT professionals in June Recruiter Index click here
- HighGold reports high-grade indicated gold equivalent of over 1 million ounces at Johnson Tract click here
- Western Magnesium achieves 99.83% magnesium metal purity during pilot plant calibration run click here
- Tartisan Nickel says a PEA of its Kenbridge Nickel Project makes 'solid base case' for moving toward feasibility and production click here
- Fobi AI highlights success of its CheckPoint digital ticketing solution at the Oscars in new case study click here
- Nextech AR Solutions becomes 3D model supplier for Prime eCommerce; signs new 3D deals click here
- Victory Resources begins work on its Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario click here
- Perk Labs helps hospitality organizations looking for new ways to adopt technology in order to streamline costs click here
- Planet 13 Holdings welcomes Nevada ruling to approve cannabis consumption lounges click here
- Wishpond Technologies launches new website builder product click here
- i-80 Gold hits 19.8 g/t gold over 33.2 metres from Ruby Hill drilling in Nevada click here
- TraceSafe acquires carbon offset marketplace Offsety click here
- Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary receives US$2.5M in purchase orders in June 2022 click here
- Pure Gold Mining enhances credit facility and launches strategic review click here
- Todos Medical reveals positive Tollovid case study results for subject with acute and long COVID click here
