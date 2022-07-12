Automotive Memory Market Share to hit $14,65Bn, Worldwide, by 2028 - Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Automotive Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component [Hardware (Cameras, Display Boards and Sensors), Software (Cloud and On-Premise) and Services], Application (Automatic Tolling, Lane Management, Parking Management, Surveillance, Traffic Signal Management, and Others) and Geography” The global automotive memory market growth is driven by surging demand for automotive telematics and growing adoption of advance sensors in automotive.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Memory Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007669/





Market Size Value in US$ 2.93 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 14.65 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 289 No. Tables 93 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Vehicle Type and, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Automotive Memory Market Analysis: Application Overview

The global automotive memory market is grouped into infotainment & connectivity, ADAS, and others based on application. ADAS is the fastest-growing application sector globally. The rising incidence of traffic accidents prompted the implementation of stricter safety laws, which fueled demand for ADAS in the global market. ADAS aims to reduce the incidence of car accidents and the severity of those that cannot be avoided, preventing fatalities and injuries. ADAS senses the world around the car using sensors such as radar and cameras. It then either delivers information to the driver or takes autonomous action based on what it sees. ADAS also incorporates propulsion features like adaptive cruise control, which adjusts the vehicle's speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of it. In other situations, such as interstate driving or stop-and-go traffic, more advanced ADAS capabilities can even manage steering and propulsion without needing hands-on control from the driver. The deployment of next-generation instrument clusters that display detailed graphical gauge readouts on large, high-resolution color displays is growing market demand for onboard storage and data processing. Powertrain integration will enhance fuel efficiency and average fuel economy in the worldwide automotive memory market.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007669





Automotive Memory Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Micron Technology, Inc.; Sk Hynix.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Western Digital Technologies, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Macronix International Co.; Integrated silicon Solution, Inc.; Renesas Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; MediaTek, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Nanya Technology; Texas Instruments Inc. and Windbond Electronics Corp. are among the key automotive memory market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important automotive memory market players were studied and analyzed during this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Phison Electronics, a specialist in NAND flash device controllers, has had its solutions certified by ISO 26262 for the automotive functional safety and development process. It is hoping to grow its footprint in the worldwide vehicle storage industry.

In 2021, Micron Technology started sampling its automotive DDR5 DRAM (LPDDR5) memory. Micron's new portfolio of memory and storage technologies based on the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 standard for functional vehicle safety includes LPDDR5. Many of today's advanced safety technologies, including intelligent cruise control, blind-spot recognition, and automatic emergency braking, are compatible with Micron's functional safety-evaluated DRAM. The LPDDR5 memory from Micron is designed to meet the growing bandwidth demands of this and other next-generation automotive systems.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007669/





The automotive memory market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle-East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors globally. The abundant raw materials and economic labor cost boost semiconductor production. Additionally, strong demand for self-driving cars has prompted OEMs to deploy advanced telematics technology and services. Such factors are driving the automotive memory market growth. Also, several key market players, including Samsung, Sk Hynix, and Toshiba Corporation, are providing great growth opportunities for the automotive memory market players in the region.

North America accounted for the second-largest global automotive memory market share, in terms of revenue. North America is the most technologically advanced region, with major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Innovative businesses like Waymo, Nvidia, Deepscale, Nauto, and drive.ai are propelling the North American region's growth in the global industry. Sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), nearly doubled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021. EV sales accounted for 73% of all plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2021. Thus, the ADAS manufacturers are gearing up to catch the fastest-growing market by developing new safety technologies for future vehicles. Many new electric vehicles are expected to be supplied by major automakers in the coming years. Therefore, the surge in electric vehicles accompanied by ADAS is expected to fuel the automotive memory market growth in the region.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Automotive Memory Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007669













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Semiconductor Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (RAM, ROM); End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Others) and Geography

Memory Connectors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product type (Memory card connectors, Memory socket connectors); Mounting type (Surface mount, Board mount, Others); Verticals (IT and telecommunication, Consumer electronics, Government, Others) and Geography

Memory Chip Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), Programmable ROM (PROM), NAND Flash, Others); Application (Smartphone, Laptops, Camera, Microcontrollers, Medical Devices, Others) and Geography

Memory Module Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, Others); Application (PC, Server, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Gaming) and Geography

Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Electrically Addressed, and Mechanically Addressed); End-Users (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, Telecommunication, Energy and Power, and Healthcare)

In-Memory Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Application (Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Geospatial/GIS Processing, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Analysis, Supply Chain Management, Others); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (eFlash, eOTP, eE2PROM, eMTP, eMRAM, and Others) and Industry (Consumer Products, Automotive, IT and Communications, and Others)

In-Memory Data Grid Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution and Services); Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud) Application (Transaction Processing, Fraud and Risk Management, Supply Chain Optimization, and Sales & Marketing Optimization); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, and Manufacturing)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: