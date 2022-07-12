New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Head-Up Display Market: Market Segments: By Product Type ; By End-User ; By Component and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191625/?utm_source=GNW

Primarily, HUD displays were widely deployed in the aviation industry seeking deployment specifically in military aircraft. Subsequently, HUD displays were mounted on civilian aircraft using a secondary screen.Market Highlights

Global Head-Up Display Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 25.13% in 2030.



Global Head-Up Display Market to surpass USD 18.46 billion by 2030 from USD 1.96 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 25.13% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The head-up display market is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period owing to its mounting demand from the automobile industry and proliferating growth opportunities from the wearables vertical. Global Head-Up Display Market: Segments

Conventional HUD segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Head-Up Display Market is segmented by product type into Conventional HUD and AR-Based HUD. THE conventional HUD segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Windshield-projected HUD type is an advanced form of technology that is anticipated to lead the conventional HUD display market. With the significant rise in the models of luxury car variants and mid-variant vehicles equipped with HUD, the consumer’s desire to pay for safety functions has increased the demand for the windshield HUD over the forecast period.Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancement in technologies

Rise in the variety of connected features coupled with safety elements offers superior convenience, entertainment, and comfort in passenger cars which is driving the demand for connected vehicles. HUDs are an essential part of connected vehicles. An increase in the time spent inside a car because of traffic congestions has upsurged the demand for in-car-connected features. Connected cars enhance the driving experience by communicating road infrastructure and traffic signals and allows the driver to reach the destination safely in a cost-efficient manner. HUDS is one of the critical technologies as with persistent research & development the world is moving towards embracing autonomous vehicles where HUDS ensures reducing driver distraction and a safer mobility experience.Restraint

Requirement of superior power, luminance, and brightness

Advanced HUD system requires high brightness along with a high-resolution color display, high level of luminance, and a large field-of-view (FOV) display which enables the driver to view projected images on the windshield. Resolution, brightness, luminance, and power efficiency are the key restraining factors of the existing HUD technology. Power consumption is also anticipated to impede the growth of the HUD system market, as the projected images are shown in the wide area of the windshield



Global Head-Up Display Market: Key Players

Global Head-Up Display Market: Regions

Global Head-Up Display Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Head-Up Display Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 attributed to the factors such as large customer base, rising awareness about active safety systems in aircraft and automobile manufacturing business, high disposable income of the populace escalates the demand for premium cars equipped with HUD systems. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate in the HUD systems market due to the rising adoption of the latest technologies and increasing market players in the region.

