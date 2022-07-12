Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day with Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ at Dickey’s

Dallas, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cheesiest day of the year is finally here, and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where experienced pitmasters serve up Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ rounded out with the most indulgent side – creamy, savory mac and cheese.

On Thursday, July 14, let Dickey’s satisfy your cheesy cravings and put a barbecue spin on the classic dish this National Mac and Cheese Day by topping it with chopped brisket and pulled pork. Or enjoy these delicious new takes on mac and cheese:

Brisket Mac Stack – The return of the legit classic, featuring Dickey’s slow-smoked brisket, perfectly prepared on top of creamy Mac and Cheese.

– The return of the legit classic, featuring Dickey’s slow-smoked brisket, perfectly prepared on top of creamy Mac and Cheese. Kickin’ Buffalo Chicken Mac Stack – A new mac and cheese concoction featuring slow-smoked chicken, tossed in a buffalo sauce for the perfect amount of savory and spice.

Dickey’s wants all fans to celebrate the holiday their own way. That’s why the Texas-style BBQ brand is inviting guests to make their mac with any smokin’ topping their hearts desire, like cabbage slaw, sliced cheddar cheese, smoked ribs and more! The sauceabilities are endless on Dickey’s Mac and Cheese.

“When we added Mac and Cheese to the menu it was an immediate hit and continues to be,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our savory Mac and Cheese is the perfect side to accompany a flavorful, hearty meal of barbecue – especially on this delicious holiday. We can’t wait for barbecue lovers across the country to come celebrate with us!”

Looking for more ways to ‘cue up your mac and cheese? The possibilities are endless with the best mac and cheese recipe right from our authentic BBQ menu. Read more about our Dickey’s Brisket Mac Stack on Forbes and how to take our mac to the next level! Choose from a variety of fresh toppings to customize to your liking at any one of our BBQ joints!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

