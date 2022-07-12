New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Product ; ByTest Type ; By Disease ; By End User ; By Type and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2017– 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191614/?utm_source=GNW

It releases proteins referred to as autoantibodies which attack healthy cells. Some autoimmune disorders only affect a single organ. Such as Type 1 diabetes is harmful to the pancreas. Other diseases affect the entire body, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



Market Highlights

The global market size for autoimmune disease diagnosis is projected to grow to USD 8.3 billion by 2030 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This industry is experiencing substantial growth due to the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increased awareness about autoimmune diseases, and growth in autoimmune disease research.



Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Expected Market Growth



Recent Highlights in Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

• In 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc. was approved by the US FDA EUROIMMUN Anti-Tissue Transglutaminase ELISA to assist physicians in confirming or excluding a diagnosis of celiac disease.



• In 2019, Exagen Inc. extended its third-year agreement with GSK to raise awareness of lupus diagnosis and management challenges.



• In 2019 ZEUS IFA Test Systems was launched in the US by Cambridge Life Sciences Limited.



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Segments

Consumables & Assay Kits segment to dominate the demand for autoimmune diagnostics in 2019

The autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is segmented into consumables & assay kits and tools depending on the drug. During the forecast period, the Consumables & Assay Kits segment is projected to rise at the fastest growth rate. This is mainly due to the growing occurrence of autoimmune diseases and the rising number of launches/approvals for the drug.



Segment of routine laboratory tests to dominate autoimmune diagnostics market in 2019

The autoimmune disease diagnostic industry is segmented into standard laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunological tests, and other tests, depending on the test form. The segment of routine laboratory tests is estimated to record the highest CAGR over the period of forecast. This can be attributed primarily to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with advanced national health-care infrastructure.



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Growing Awareness and prevalence of the disease

Factors contributing to the growth of the worldwide autoimmune disease therapy market include increasing autoimmune disease prevalence coupled with increasing patient awareness and increasing laboratory automation leading to the simultaneous diagnosis of multiple diagnostic tests leading to rapid and error-free results. Growing patient awareness of these diseases should drive market growth.



Advancements in healthcare technology and infrastructure

Technological advances such as the development of novel biomarkers such as Enbrel and Humira, and portable diagnostic point of care equipment, and growing demand for laboratory automation are anticipated to fuel growth over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Due to continually evolving healthcare infrastructure and an increase in healthcare spending, there is a spur in the sector.



Restraints

Non-penetration to the remote areas of underdeveloped countries

Underdeveloped countries and remote areas do not have the knowledge and awareness about autoimmune diseases and their symptoms which would, in turn, minimize their use in the underdeveloped and lower-income countries. Inadequate funding in developing countries, high costs involved in the treatment of the disease, and non-availability of the treatment in developing countries are the main restraints for the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market.



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Regions

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Europe was the largest regional diagnostic market for autoimmune diseases in 2019. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population in this area are key factors driving the growth of the European autoimmune diagnostics industry. In 2018 Britain dominated the European economy and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. High R&D activities coupled with the increasing economic burden of the country’s autoimmune disorders would affect regional development. Increasing demand for better and accurate diagnosis of both systemic and localized diseases will also have a positive impact on the market.



The diagnostic market for autoimmune disease is dominated by Europe, and North America followed in 2019. However, during the forecast period, The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate.



The area of Asia Pacific is expected to see lucrative growth due to continuously developing healthcare infrastructure, growing patient perception, and high unmet medical needs. A rise in market share is anticipated during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to rise from 21.0 percent in 2015 to over 22.0 percent in 2025. The Japanese autoimmune diagnostics market holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region and a healthy CAGR has been registered.



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America



Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Key Players

AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)



Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher (US)

HYCOR Biomedical (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Inova Diagnostics (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Bio-Rad (US)

GRIFOLS (Spain)

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market report also contains analysis on:



Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Segments:

By Product

Consumables & Assay Kits

Instruments

Others

By Test Type

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

Other Tests

By Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Sjögren’s Syndrome

Thyroiditis

Scleroderma

Other Diseases

By End-User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Other End Users

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Dynamics

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?



At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?



Who are the key players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market?

What could be the challenging factors for the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market?

What are the growth drivers for the autoimmune disease diagnosis market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________