Accellera Systems Initiative Honors Lynn Garibaldi with 2022 Leadership Award

ELK GROVE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellera Systems Initiative (Accellera), the electronics industry organization focused on the creation and adoption of electronic design automation (EDA) and intellectual property (IP) standards, announces that Lynn Garibaldi is the recipient of the 2022 Accellera Leadership Award. The award recognizes the vision, leadership and contribution to standards development, governance, and promotional activities on behalf of the organization. The award presentation will be made at the 59th Design Automation Conference (DAC) during the Accellera-sponsored lunch panel on Tuesday, July 12th at Moscone West in San Francisco, Calif. The panel focuses on the current state of analog/mixed signal standards for design and verification.



“Lynn has been an integral part of the Accellera leadership team for 30 years,” stated Lu Dai, Accellera Chair. “She is a tremendous asset, helping to guide the organization through the many mergers that became Accellera since the founding of Open Verilog International (OVI). She has overseen the growth in our working groups, membership, and has helped to promote the advancement of standards among the global community of users. She continues to demonstrate a dedication to the organization and its members that is unmatched. It is befitting that we honor Lynn with the Accellera Leadership Award for her 30 years of superior service.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive this distinguished award from Accellera,” stated Lynn Garibaldi, Executive Director for Accellera. “From the early days of OVI and the merger with VHDL International (VI) to additional growth via mergers with the Open SystemC Initiative (OSCI) and the Structure for Packaging, Integrating and Re-using IP within Tool-flows (SPIRIT) Consortium, I have been dedicated to the evolution of Accellera. I have enjoyed the progression and the incredible team of volunteers that make Accellera the global standards organization it is today.”

Lynn was the founding executive manager of OVI created to establish Verilog as an open industry standard in 1992. As leadership from various EDA & IP standards setting consortia recognized opportunities to advance the EDA & IP standards program by bringing like organizations together, Lynn offered guidance to smooth these mergers to gain immediate value for the global electronics design and verification industry.

Lynn has played a key role bringing the users of these standards together at Accellera sponsored conferences. She has been instrumental expanding conferences from the International Verilog Conference (IVC) held in the Silicon Valley to mergers with VHDL International Users Forum (VIUF) to form HDL Conference (HDLCon) to what is now known as the Design and Verification Conference (DVCon). In this process, DVCon has expanded from a Silicon Valley-centered event with conferences now being held in Europe, India, China, and most recently, Japan. With Lynn’s continued guidance there are more conferences in the planning phase for a growing world community.

In addition to Lynn’s service to Accellera, she has more than 30 years of experience consulting in business operations and administration, finance, marketing, and public relations, specializing in non-profit consortium administration. She has consulted as a project manager responsible for coordinating the Market Statistics Service for the Electronic Design Automation Consortium, as Executive Director of The SPIRIT Consortium, the Test Technology Collaboration Consortium and IEEE CEDA.

We invite DAC attendees to join us for the presentation of this award and celebration of her service at the Accellera luncheon panel. The Accellera luncheon panel at DAC is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit here.

About Accellera Systems Initiative

Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote and advance system-level design, modeling, and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org . Find out more about membership . Follow @accellera on Twitter and LinkedIn or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys.

Accellera and Accellera Systems Initiative are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Barbara Benjamin

Public Relations for Accellera Systems Initiative

Phone: +1 503 209 2323

Email: barbara@hipcom.com