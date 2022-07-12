New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Managed Services Market By service type ; By deployment ; By end user ; By vertical and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191604/?utm_source=GNW

They help in managing storage services, business process services, security management services, and application management services. Cloud management services enable organizations to enhance their operations and replace processes that incur high losses, transform IT systems and help in achieving objectives.



Market Highlights

Cloud Managed Services market grew at USD 62.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The services in this market include network services, business services, security services, and mobility services, which help companies to cut capital costs and transfer them into operational costs. Huge infrastructural capital investments can be avoided through cloud management services which act as a cause for market growth.



Source: Fatpos Global



Recent Highlights in Cloud Managed Services Market

Cisco increased its portfolio for small businesses via Meraki’s cloud in March 2020. Meraki’s Wi-Fi 6 access points helped small businesses manage networks efficiently and improve their network performance.



In March 2020, IBM and Infosys partnered in order to provide cloud services to various business verticals.

In February 2020, NTT DATA Services and AWS. NTT DATA partnered to offer cloud-managed services.



Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Segments

The Cloud Managed Services Market can be segmented on the basis of service type, deployment insight, end-user, vertical, and regions.



By service type it can be further segmented into business, network, security, data center, and mobility, where the mobility segment is expected to show the highest growth due to the increase in demand for smartphones. Furthermore, the security segment is also expected to show significant growth due to the increased adoption of cloud technologies.



By deployment, it can be further segmented into public and private. Increased data security, access control, cost efficiency, and reliability are some of the features provided by the private cloud model, whereas the public cloud model requires low deployment cost and is easy to configure.



By end-user, we can classify the cloud managed services market into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises are most likely to dominate the segment during the forecasted period due to their flexibility and large investment ability.



By vertical, it can be segmented into Telecom, Government and Education, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and manufacturing. Healthcare and consumer segment is likely to drive the market growth.



The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand among SMSE increases the market size

The rising demand for cloud managed services among small and medium scaled businesses for managing their application and storing data is the major driver of the market growth. The features such as cost efficiency, real-time access, economical manner, and update in business application increase the demand of this market. Other benefits of cloud-managed services include IT functionality and customized services of IT. Apart from this, enterprises can get better payoff due to the usage of cloud managed services, it helps in quickly connecting to the end-users as wells as creating business value for organizations.



Private data leakage and inefficiency acts as a restraint in the market

The major restraint in the cloud managed services market is the risk of private data leakage as third-party cloud-based management to increases the risk for data misuse and theft. Additionally, the lack of efficiency in service technology and non-supporting IT infrastructure also hampers the growth of the market. The high cost of installation and maintenance also abstain small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in this market.



Cloud Managed Services Market: Key players

Infosys Limited



Business Strategy

Key Product offerings

Financial performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc

Accenture PLC

Ericsson

International Business Machines Corporation

Amazon Web Services

NTT DATA Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NEC Corporation

Alcatel Lucent

DLT Solutions.



Cloud Managed Services Market: Regions

The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



APAC region is expected to register the highest growth due to the increased demand for cloud-managed services by small and medium-sized enterprises. It enables organizations to increase their revenue and productivity of employees. While, on the other hand, North America is to hold the largest market share because of the high adoption of cloud-based business applications, managed service for security management, network operations, and cloud application management.



Source: Fatpos Global



The Cloud Managed Services Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America



Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe



APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC



MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA



The Cloud Managed Services Market report also contains analysis on:

Cloud Managed Services Market segments:-

By service type

business

network

security

data center

mobility

By deployment insight

Public

private

By end-user

small and medium-sized enterprises

large enterprises

By vertical

Telecom

Government and Education

financial services

consumer

healthcare

manufacturing

Cloud Managed Services Market dynamics

Cloud Managed Services Market size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Cloud Managed Services Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?



At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?



Who are the key players in the Cloud Managed Services Market?

What could be the challenging factors for the growth of Cloud Managed Services Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Cloud Managed Services Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191604/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________